Wriddhiman Saha ruled out of third Test series, Parthiv named as replacement

India wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha has been ruled out of the third Test against England after developing a strain in his left thigh.

Prathiv Patel will replace Saha for the third Test, starting here on Saturday.

BCCI medical team has confirmed that Saha suffered a strain in his left thigh during the second Test at Visakhapatanam, which India won by 246 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series against England.

As a precautionary measure, Saha has been advised rest and will not play the third Test to avoid aggravating his injury.

Parthiv is all set to make a comeback to the Test team after more than eight years and four years after his last international match.

Parthiv, 31, had made his Test debut against England as a 17-year-old during the 2002 tour and last played against Sri Lanka at Colombo in August, 2008.

For Delhi’s young wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, it is not logistically possible to reach Mohali from Wayanad, where he is currently playing a Ranji Trophy match, before 25th late evening after completing the match on 24th.

Pant, who is currently topping the run charts in the Ranji Trophy with 874 runs, would have to travel to either Kochi or Thiruvananthapuram by road from Wayanad, and then take a flight to Delhi followed by another connecting flight to Chandigarh in order to reach Mohali.