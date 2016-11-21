We’re clear about our plans: Pujara

more-in

Chetestwar Pujara said India “would go hard at England” on the final day.

The Indian batsman said, “We are very clear about our plans. It will be a tough day for them. But we also know we may have to work hard for our wickets.”

Pujara added, “It’s not easy chasing 400-plus in Indian conditions on day four and five. It’s always difficult, not many teams have done it.”

He conceded England could make things difficult for India by adopting extremely defensive tactics. “But the ball is tending to keep low. It will not be easy for them, even if they are very defensive.”

On India wasting its two reviews in the first 80 overs of the England second innings, Pujara said, “It was the right call because we wanted to get wickets. The close-in fielders also thought it was close.”

He elaborated, “We all discussed how we want to take calls. As a fielding unit, we knew when to opt for DRS. When batting, we have a clear plan and both batsmen decide.”

Asked about the exchange of words between the Indian close-in fielders and Joe Root, Pujara said, “We are playing a fair game. No one talks anything personal. They had a chat and there’s nothing serious.”

England paceman Stuart Broad said, “We have had a bad hour-and-a-half at the end of day two since then have shown a lot of character. For us to stay in the Test match coming into day five from the position on day two is a huge credit.”

About the English plan in the Indian second innings, Broad said, “We put a lot of pressure on the Indians by taking early wickets and not letting them score freely and enforce a declaration. And then our openers have given us hope for tomorrow by applying themselves.”

He said, “If we keep the Indians quiet for an hour-and-a-half, their bowlers will come under increasing pressure.”

Broad, who damaged a tendon on his right foot while diving for the ball in his second over, said, “Physically it has been quite a tough Test match but it’s all part of the job.

“ I have got 17 days to Mumbai which is quite a long time, slightly less for Mohali. Will try get fit for the next one but will definitely be fit for Mumbai.”