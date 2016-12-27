Suresh Kalmadi, accused in CWG scam, appointed Life President of Indian Olympic Association

more-in

In a stunning development that could snowball into a major controversy, the Indian Olympic Association has named Commonwealth Games scam-tainted Suresh Kalmadi and controversial former president of the Boxing Federation of India Abhay Singh Chautala as honorary lifetime presidents.

Not part of the agenda at the annual general body meeting here on Tuesday, the decision was taken at the fag end of the gathering when a member proposed their names and the house unanimously endorsed it. A life president has no voting powers and can only attend an AGM.

Meanwhile, IOA officials refused to comment.

The IOA also presented Rs. 30 lakh and 20 lakh respectively to badminton player P.V. Sindhu and wrestler Sakshi Malik for their Rio Olympics Games exploits.

Earlier, speaking to the media, IOA president N. Ramachandran expressed confidence that disputes in the boxing, basketball, volleyball and gymnastics federations would be resolved in “three months.”

Excerpts:

Disputes confronting IOA: IOA has taken a view these disputes should be resolved quickly.

A committee comprising IOA senior vice-president Nanavati, treasurer Anil Khanna and secretary Rajeev Mehta had spoken to the four federations and requested representations from both sides.

On disputed NSFs

Boxing: Boxing Federation of India has sought IOA affiliation. However, IABF (Indian Amateur Boxing Federation) is now the recognised federation. The IOA will seek views/clarifications from IABF on BFI’s claims for recognition.

Basketball: The matter is in court. We had a word with K. Govindaraj, who is the [BFI] president as per the Court today. We are going to court and [will] ask for an early resolution. Govindaraj has agreed to cooperate with IOA to help resolve the issue as soon as possible.

Gymnastics: It is very simple. It’s an internal issue between the president and secretary. The secretary has to go back to his General Council and see whether it will approve him as the secretary or not. It’s not with IOA at this point in time.

Volleyball: The arbitrator has said the elections to the president of VFI should be held and IOA will assist as and when requested. The IOA house has approved all decisions by the three-man committee.

The National Games: Goa has confirmed it will host the Games by November 2017. We are going to follow them closely. After Goa it will be Chhattisgarh in 2019. The House has agreed in principal to host the Asian Beach Games in either Maharashtra or Andhra Pradesh.

Golfer S.S.P. Chawrasia’s allegation he didn’t receive the promised Rs. 30 lakh

He wrote to us asking for Rs. 30 lakh [more] for personal equipments. We don’t fund (athletes’) personal equipments. We train, board and lodge them.

Unacceptable, says Sports Minister Vijay Goel

New Delhi: Sports Minister Vijay Goel on Tuesday lashed out at the Indian Olympic Association for making Suresh Kalmadi and Abhay Singh Chautala as Life Presidents of the sports body, saying it was “totally unacceptable” as both of them were facing serious criminal and corruption charges.

“We are shocked at the resolution passed by the IOA to make Suresh Kalmadi and Abhay Singh Chautala as Life Presidents of IOA.

“This is totally unacceptable to us as both of them are facing serious corruption and criminal charges,” Goel told reporters at a hurriedly-called press conference at his residence here.

“In fact, IOA was suspended by the IOC when Chautala and Lalit Bhanot were elected office bearers of the IOA and the suspension was lifted only when the two were removed from the management,” the minister said.

Goel said the ministry had sought details from the IOA and will take appropriate action after getting a report from the IOA top brass. — PTI