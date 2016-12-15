Supreme Court to hear BCCI’s curative petition today

more-in

As a last-ditch effort to avoid the implementation of the administrative reforms suggested by the Justice Lodha Committee, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has filed a curative petition. The petition is set to be heard in the CJI T.S. Thakur’s chamber at 1.45 pm on Thursday, just before the bench headed by CJI takes up the matter.

The BCCI’s review petition had been dismissed by Justice Thakur on Tuesday. As a result, Thursday’s hearing on the third status report filed by the Lodha Committee is widely anticipated as the last straw in the prolonged legal battle. However, despite the Supreme Court dismissing the review petition, the BCCI has decided to take a final chance and filed a curative petition.

As the SC is set to take its Christmas break from December 17 and Justice Thakur expected to retire in the first week of 2017, the apex court has decided to hear the petition just before Thursday’s hearing.

The BCCI, during its standoff with the Lodha Committee -- tasked with the implementation of the SC order on July 18 which made the administrative reforms abiding on the BCCI and its affiliates – has rejected the implementation of the Lodha Committee reforms in totality, citing the members’ inability to ratify the new constitution.

As a result, the Supreme Court had asked the BCCI and its affiliates to file an affidavit to the court confirming adoption of new rulebook. However, barring three associations – Vidarbha, Tripura and Hyderabad – the remaining associations have continued to defy the SC directive.