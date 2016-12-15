Supreme Court hears BCCI’s curative petition

more-in

Minutes before the Supreme Court bench, headed by the Chief Justice of India T.S. Thakur, reconvened to discuss the third status report filed by the Lodha Committee, Justice Thakur heard the BCCI's curative petition.

The petition, filed in September, had objected to the appointment of the Justice Lodha Committee, whose radical reforms have created a stir in cricket fraternity. The apex court was scheduled discuss the Lodha Committee's report at 2pm. It was preceded by the curative petition hearing in the CJI's chamber.

According to a BCCI insider, the fact that the hearing has started as per schedule indicates that the petition may have been quashed, just like the review petition against the Supreme Court judgment in July.

The Lodha Committee was initially appointed by the Supreme Court to decided the quantum of punishment on behalf of the BCCI for the guilty parties during the IPL corruption scandal in 2013.

It was also entrusted with the task of suggesting administrative reforms for the BCCI. When the Supreme Court delivered a landmark judgment on July 18, directing the BCCI and its affiliates to adopt the new rulebook prepared by the Lodha Committee, the court also appointed the Committee to oversee implementation of the order.