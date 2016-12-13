Some needle in the dying moments

EDGY: R. Ashwin wasted little time in letting James Anderson know what he thought of the England seamer’s remarks on Virat Kohli. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

As India made the final push for victory in the fourth Test, spectators were witness to the unusual sight of R. Ashwin engaging in an intense exchange with Jimmy Anderson as the England No.11 arrived at the crease.

Ashwin walked with Anderson all the way until Anderson took guard, prompting umpire Marais Erasmus to intervene from the square-leg.

Even between overs, Ashwin was seen addressing Anderson, with Ravindra Jadeja — who the England seamer has a bit of history with — chipping in.

Skipper Virat Kohli had to step in to defuse the tension. “For the first time, I was trying to calm things down in the middle at a time when James Anderson is involved,” he said later, with a smile.

“Ashwin wasn’t pleased with what he (Anderson) had said in the press, and I didn’t even know about it. He (Ashwin) told me [about it] on the ground, so I didn’t know what to make of it; I was laughing about it.

“Ashwin wasn’t too impressed, and he let him know — not using bad words, honestly. I think he told him he was pretty disappointed with what he had said, and it is important to accept defeat as it is... things like that.”

“You know how Ashwin is; he’s to the point, ... he doesn’t need to say bad words.”

“Later on, I told James ‘these things happen and let’s move on’.”

Turned out that it was Anderson’s remarks on Kohli that Ashwin was miffed at.

Anderson, when asked by reporters after the fourth day’s play about how much has Kohli changed as a batsman in the last two years, had taken a dig at the batsman’s technique. “I just think any technical deficiencies he’s got aren’t in play out here. The wickets just take that out of the equation,” Anderson had said.

And the off-spinner, vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane’s absence, took the opportunity to make it amply clear to Anderson that his comments about the Indian captain were perhaps unwarranted.

Alastair Cook referred to the episode as a dampener on the spirit of the series, but stood right behind Anderson.

“It was a bit of a sour end, really; a disappointing end in terms of the spirit [in which both sides had played],” Cook said.

“It was clearly a reference to what Jimmy had said yesterday, which has, kind of, been blown out of all proportions.

“He was just stating a fact which, if you asked Virat, is probably quite true.

“But yes, it was obviously just sticking up for their captain, which I thought was slightly unnecessary.”

Well, the fate of the series may well have been decided. However, the Ashwin-Anderson episode will ensure that the final match of the series will be far from a drab affair.