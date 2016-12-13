SJAM felicitates Gavaskar with Lifetime Award

NO BETTER ROLE MODEL: Sunil Gavaskar with his grandson Vivaan during the function. | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

The Sports Journalists’ Association of Mumbai presented Sunil Gavaskar with a caricature-collage of his, a certificate detailing his Test centuries and a silver salver with a citation while conferring upon him its golden jubilee Lifetime Achievement Award.

Former India Test opener Madhav Apte and Gavaskar’s first India captain Ajit Wadekar presented him the certificates at the Cricket Club of India’s C.K. Nayudu Hall on Sunday. Austin Coutinho presented the caricature-collage.

Gavaskar’s family apart, India’s head coach Anil Kumble and batting coach Sanjay Bangar, former India players Chandu Patankar, Nari Contractor, Salim Durrani, Kenia Jayantilal, Diana Edulji and many former First Class cricketers who had played with and against him were present. Former Mumbai Ranji Trophy all-rounder Milind Rege, a classmate of Gavaskar’s at St. Xavier’s School and College, said: “He was not a child prodigy at all. He was like any other cricketer. But what set him apart from the rest was his power of concentration.”

Rohan touched upon his father’s sense of loyalty and how he sticks to brands long after he has ceased endorsing them.

“I am a Manchester United fan, and he doesn’t like me buying a product associated with the English club (because of its gear sponsor),” said Rohan. “Another one of his characteristics is courage. I have to mention an incident that happened during the 1993 bomb blasts which left a real impact on me,” said Rohan.

“We were standing on our terrace and saw a mob that had cornered a family. Dad immediately went down and confronted the mob,” recalled Rohan. “It takes special courage to put your life at risk and confront a hate mob and, it takes a special kind of courage to face the kind of bowlers he did, without a helmet.”

Accepting the felicitations, Gavaskar narrated some anecdotes from the 1971 tour of the West Indies. He spoke of how Garry Sobers would come to the Indian dressing room, enquire about the players, and touch him so that he would return to form with the bat “all because I went on to score a century after he dropped me!”

“Gary would say, ‘from tomorrow onwards I am going to touch you for luck’. And it worked,” said Gavaskar, thanking the speakers and congratulating the SJAM for completing 50 years.

Gavaskar signed off with a caveat for his son. He said: “Rohan can buy any brand associated with Manchester United, but he should not use my credit card!”