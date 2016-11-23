Ranji player hospitalised after being hit on the head

Hyderabad’s Tanmay Agarwal being taken off the field after being struck on the helmet during a Ranji Trophy match in Valsad on Wednesday. Photo: Amol Karhadkar

Hyderabad’s Tanmay Agarwal was rushed to a hospital after being struck on the head while fielding at forward short-leg during its Ranji Trophy Group C match at the Sardar Vallabhai Patel Stadium on Wednesday.

The incident occurred minutes before lunch, when Chhattisgarh wicketkeeper Manoj Singh’s pull off left-arm spinner Mehdi Hasan smashed straight into Agarwal’s helmet. While he turned around and dived for completing the catch, immediately after the ball landed on the ground did Agarwal lie on the floor.

Despite being conscious, Agarwal felt dizziness in his head. A stretcher was called for right away by umpires Amiesh Saheba and Umesh Dubey. After conducting preliminary examinations, the medical staff at the stadium advised him be taken to a hospital as a precautionary measure. He was then stretchered off into the ambulance.