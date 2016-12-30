Railways and Kerala enter both finals

TAKE THAT! Railways’ Karan Chaudhary rises majestically to smash past the Punjab block in their semifinal match on Thursday.

more-in

Railways beat Punjab 25-17, 25-23, 22-25, 25-23 to enter the men’s final of the senior National volleyball championship at the Nehru indoor stadium here. Should it win the title on Friday, it will complete a three-peat.

The Railways coach Aboobacker had termed Punjab the biggest threat, but it only managed to claim one set!

Communication lapse

It was evident in patches that Punjab players suffered from a communication lapse. For instance, Sandeep Singh set a ball up for Balwinder Singh to approach and whack, but the latter’s delayed response meant that he merely fisted it up for Hardeep Singh to hurriedly hit across.

Before they could snap out of the remiss, Railways spiked and took the point to go 11-6 up in the first set.

When it came to a spike, they tended to run in from the back, and across, all of a sudden, thereby attempting to catch the opponents by surprise. Gurinder Singh rushed ahead, diagonally from left to right, and spiked the ball past two blockers who were in descent from their premature jump for Punjab to get to 7-14, again in the first set.

Interestingly, it employed the tactic of sudden rush-in for blocking as well.

Like, in the first set, when Railways’ P. Prabakaran spiked, Sandeep ran in to block from behind, from the right to left, but ended up netting it for Railways to go 19-11.

Longest rally

The fourth set, with Railways looking to close out the match and Punjab trying to take it to the fifth, featured the longest rally of the match until Gurinder Singh hit the ball out of the court to end it for 18-18. Railways clinched the set and match 25-23.

In the other semifinal, Kerala got the better of host Tamil Nadu 19-25, 25-19, 25-23, 25-16.

The Railway women, who entered the final with a 25-12, 25-12, 25-10 win over Andhra Pradesh, will also strive for a hat-trick of titles on Friday.

The results (semifinals):

Men: Railways bt Punjab 25-17, 25-23, 22-25, 25-23; Kerala bt Tamil Nadu 19-25, 25-19, 25-23, 25-16.

Women: Railways bt Andhra Pradesh 25-12, 25-12, 25-10; Kerala bt Maharashtra 25-18, 21-25, 25-21, 25-14.