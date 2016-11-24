Nikhat falls to Neeraja in a stunner

more-in

Nikhat Zareen was stunned by Neeraja in the 51kg semifinals, in the National women’s boxing championship at the Reserve Police Lines Hall here on Wednesday.

Even after the Boxing Federation of India chose to adopt manual scoring for the semifinals and the finals following errors in judging and scoring on Tuesday, the 4-1 verdict came as a bit of a surprise.

Nikhat exhibited her combination of punches even as Neeraja tried to corner her and retaliate. Neeraja did succeed in landing some solid right hooks in the second round as Nikhat was unable to break away after her attacks.

Nikhat, however, had better control over the proceedings in the last two rounds, a phase during which Neeraja was even warned twice for pushing her opponent to the ropes.

“I was shocked with the decision, and my rival was surprised. There was no way she could win after getting two warnings,” said said the heart-broken Nikhat who will have to settle for bronze.

“The most surprising thing is that the split decision was 4-1 and not [even] 3-2!”

Priyanka Choudhary made the 60kg final with an emphatic win over Preeti Beniwal.

Kavita Goyat managed a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Meena Rani to advance to the 75kg title clash.

After spotting a mistake, the BFI reversed the result of an 82kg quarterfinal decision late on Tuesday to declare Lalafakmawii the winner over Diksha. However, the former lost to Kavita Chahal in the last four.

The results (semifinals): 48kg: Krishna Thapa (Utk) bt Monika (Har) 3-2, Sarjubala Devi (Man) bt Rajesh Narwal (RSPB) 5-0. 51kg: Neeraja (Har) bt Nikhat Zareen (Tel) 4-1, Meenakshi (RSPB) bt Poonam Bist (Utk) 4-1. 54kg: Soniya (UP) bt Chanda (Mah) 5-0, Shiksha (Har) bt M. Meena Kumari (Ker) 5-0. 57kg: Soniya Chahal (Har) bt Shaily Singh (UP) 4-1, Kamla Bist (Utk) bt Sunita (AIP) 5-0. 60kg: Monika (Har) bt Bhagyashree (Mah) 5-0, Priyanka Choudhary (RSPB) bt Preeti Beniwal (AIP) 5-0. 64kg: Jyoti (Har) bt Akansha Mishra (Del) TKO (R3), Simranjit Kaur (Pun) bt Suman (AIP) 5-0. 69kg: Pooja (Har) bt Suman (RSPB) 3-2, Shashi Kala (HP) bt Sarika Kumari (Jha) 4-1.