NEUFC’s winless streak ends

NorthEast United FC ended a winless run just when its ISL dream appeared to be over, downing a resurgent FC Pune City thanks to a late second-half goal, here at the Indira Gandhi Stadium on Tuesday. Ivory Coast midfielder Romaric (Koffi Ndri) found the net in the 81st minute to earn full points for The Highlanders, who had not tasted victory in their last six matches.

The win, which was its third at home and fourth overall, kept alive NEUFC’s semifinal hopes. The host now has 14 points from 11 matches, moving into the sixth position above Chennaiyin FC and FC Goa. Pune City remains fourth with 15 points from 12 matches.

Four bookings in the last three minutes added tempo to an otherwise staid opening half, which saw the host maintain greater control of the ball. Uruguayan Emiliano Alfaro had the first look at the Pune goal from a set-piece situation in the 11th minute, but his curling free-kick deflected off a defender to find the side netting. Two minutes later Pune made a fine incursion off a counter attack but the Senegalese midfielder Momar Ndoye made the mistake of going too deep and found NEUFC goalkeeper Subrata Paul.

The foursome in the Highlanders’ attack – Alfaro, Argentine Nicolas Velez, Romaric and Japanese Katsumi Yusa – showed fine passing accuracy. But a goal remained elusive as both Alfaro and Velez, the two strikers, ran out of ideas in the box where the Pune City stopper backs, Brazilian Eduardo and former Indian international Gourmangi Singh, kept a tight vigil.

As the first half neared its conclusion, tempers got ruffled. First Romaric and Pune coach Antonio Habas, and a couple of minutes later, Alfaro and Pune captain Mohammed Sissoko got involved, prompting four bookings from referee Nick Waldron.

Pune had two fine chances in the second half, but was unlucky not to break through. Lenny Rodrigues, who turned out as a defensive midfielder, beat Subrata Paul with a rasping long ranger in the 70th minute, but the upright prevented the ball from going home. Next, Paul made a brilliant point-blank save in the 77th minute off a smashing effort from Pune substitute Gustavo Oberman to keep the host’s slate clean.

Romaric finally broke the deadlock with a fine effort off a free-kick, awarded just outside the Pune City box. He curled the ball into the far corner of the goal to get the host back into contention. NorthEast next visits Chennaiyin FC while Pune City travels further south to meet Kerala Blasters.