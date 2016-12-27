Mirabai pips Sanjita at the post

more-in

Rio Olympian S. Mirabai Chanu from Railways Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) lifted one kg more than Commonwealth Gold medallist Kh. Sanjita Chanu also from RSPB to win the gold in the 48kg women’s category in the 69th men’s and the 32nd women’s senior National weightlifting championship at Ponjesly Engineering College here on Monday.

S. Mirabai lifted 81kg in the snatch and 105kg in the clean and jerk category to finish with an overall tally of 186kg. Sanjita fell two short at 79kg in snatch and lifted 106kg in clean and jerk to finish runner-up at 185kg.

Mirabai was very pleased with her effort. “I never thought I would lift 105kg in clean and jerk. I worked hard on my fitness after the Rio Olympics. I am training at the National camp in Patiala along with other Indian players under my coach Vijay Sharma”.

The India coach said, “I want to look for more talent in this championship. Fifteen boys and as many girls from the camp will participate in the Commonwealth Games qualifying event in Queensland in September next year. A maximum of 16 players can qualify for the Commonwealth Games”.

Vijay also added: “New rules have come in where there can be only one player who can participate in one category. I want to switch Sanjita to the 53kg category so that she and Mirabai can continue to be medal prospects for India. We also need to start preparing for the Asian Games in 2018”.

M. Santoshi continued RSPB’s good run of with the gold in the 53kg women’s category. She was a clear winner with a weight of 186kg (83+103).

In the men’s 56kg category, Gururaja from Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) won the gold with an overall weight of 246kg.

The results: Women: 48kg: 1. S. Mirabai Chanu (RSPB) 186 (81+105); 2. Kh. Sanjita Chanu (RSPB) 185 (79+106); 3. Jhilli Dalabehera (Odi) 152 (64+88). 53kg: 1. M. Santoshi (RSPB) 186 (83+103); 2. Harshdeep Kaur (Pun) 177 (77+100); 3. Manalisha Sonowal (Asm) 176 (77+99).

Men: 56kg: 1. Gururaja (SSCB) 246 (110+136); 2. T.B.C. Lalchanhima (Miz) 238 (103+135); 3. Korada Ramana (RSPB) 237 (105+132).

Inter-State: 56kg: 1. T.B.C. Lalchanhima (Miz) 238 (103+135); Ranjeet Chinchwade (Mah); 232 (101+131); Y. Shiva Kumar (Tel) 229 (104+125).