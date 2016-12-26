Kerala emerges National champion for the 10th time

CYCLING SUPERPOWER: Kerala clinched the National title with 91 points, far ahead of Maharashtra, with 56, and Andaman & Nicobar, on 54.

Powered largely by performance of its women and junior girls, Kerala retained the overall title in the 69th senior, 46th junior and 32nd sub-junior National track cycling championship which concluded at the LNCPE velodrome here on Sunday.

On the final day, Kerala added two more gold medals to its tally by winning the team sprint in both the women’s and the under-18 categories.

Kerala finished with 91 points for its 10th overall title at the National meet. Maharashtra, with two gold medals on the final day, came second with 56 points, edging out Andaman & Nicobar, on 54 points, to third spot.

The ‘high-wattage’ action on the final day saw as many as six records being set, mostly in the team sprint events. Services, championed by P. Sanu Raj, set the trend for the day by breaking the men’s team sprint record, clocking 1:05.969s to better Punjab’s 2015 time of 1:06.259s.

Andaman and Nicobar won the boys’ under-18 team sprint event clocking 1:06.409 to surpass the old mark of 1:08.481s set by Kerala in 2015.

Kerala women, represented by Kezia and Rejani, lived up to their billing as favourites in the team sprint by winning the gold with a new record. Kerala clocked 50.505s to improve on its own record set last year.

In the under-18 girls’ team sprint too, the Kerala girls — Nayana Rajesh and Aleena Reji — set a new mark of 49.898s to improve on the 52.964 set in 2015.

The day’s other two records were set by Maharashtra in the under-16 girls’ and the boys’ team sprint.

P. Sanu Raj of Services and Deborah of Andaman and Nicobar emerged ‘best cyclist’ of the meet.

Meanwhile, Onkar Singh, the general secretary of the Cycling Federation of India, said he was disappointed with what he suggested was the National Anti Doping Agency’s callous attitude.

He said the CFI had informed the NADA about this meet in August, and had sent the Agency repeated reminders. “NADA has let us down by not turning up for this meet. I am disappointed and upset with their attitude as it is their duty to be present for every national meet. I will take up this matter with the sports ministry,” he said.

The results: Men: Team sprint: 1. SSCB 1:05.969s (NMR; OR: 1:06.259s, Punjab, 2015), 2. RSPB, 3. Haryana; 30km point race: 1. Satbir Singh (SSCB) 71 pts, 2. B. Mugesh (Telangana), 3. Dinesh Kumar (Rajasthan). Keirin race: 1. P. Sanu Raj (SSCB) 2:05.001s, 2. Emerson (Andaman & Nicobar), 3. Sachin Deasi (Maharashtra).

Boys: Team sprint: Under-18: 1. Andaman & Nicobar 1:06.409s (NMR; OR: 1:09.481s, Kerala, 2015), 2. Maharashtra, 3. Punjab.

Under-16: 1. Maharashtra 1:09.156 (NMR; OR: 1:10.388, Maharashtra, 2015), 2. Andaman & Nicobar, 3. Manipur.

Women: 3,000m individual pursuit: 1. T. Bidyaluxmi (RSPB) 4:22.602s, 2. R.K. Abe Devi (Manipur), 3. Amritha Reghunath (Kerala).

20km point race: 1. Panna Chaudhary (RSPB) 30 pts, 2. P.O. Sayona (Kerala), 3. R.K. Abe Devi (Manipur).

Team sprint: 1. Kerala 50.505s (NMR; OR: 50.834s, Kerala, 2015), 2. Andaman & Nicobar, 3. RSPB.

Girls: Team sprint: Under-18: 1. Kerala 49.898s (NMR; OR: 52.964s, Kerala, 2015), 2. Maharashtra, 3. Assam.

Under-16: 1. Maharashtra 52.213s (NMR; OR: 54.969s, Maharashtra, 2015), 2. Assam, 3. Kerala.

Best Cyclists: Men: P. Sanu Raj (SSCB) 13 pts. Women: Deborah (Andaman & Nicobar) 10.

Overall championships: 1. Kerala 91 pts, 2. Maharashtra 56, 3. Andaman & Nicobar 54.