India, though patchy, manages to beat South Africa

Impressive start: Captain Harjeet Singh put India ahead during the course of an aggressive first 10 minutes of the match. | Photo Credit: Rajeev Bhatt

India just about managed to edge 2-1 past a gritty South Africa, and finish unbeaten atop Pool-D in the Junior World Cup here on Monday.

In contrast to the structured performances of the previous games, there appeared little planning and more random rushing in, and shots were sprayed wide. That India still managed to come away with full points was more due to relentlessness than control in the attack.

The result effectively ended South Africa’s hopes of reaching the quarterfinals.

The first 10 minutes were impressive, though. India was aggressive, opening up the flanks well and advancing from all sides to push South Africa on to the back-foot. It resulted in captain Harjeet Singh getting a reverse stick to shoot a rebound into the net after Manpreet’s shot came off goalkeeper Siyavuya Nolutshungu’s pads.

Thereafter, however, the South Africans stepped up their game as India went astray. Manager Roelant Oltmans admitted the energy levels dropped, coach Harendra Singh added that the team missed chances and Harjeet admitted that individual play crept into the team after the opening goal.

The biggest concern for the team would be past errors coming in. Spain in the quarterfinals will be a tougher opponent.

The players admitted the team did not stick to its plan, and it was evident on the field. Harmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar and Dispan Tirkey were solid enough in defence and, along with Vikas Dahiya, kept India in the game.

Harmanpreet and Varun, in particular, were impressive with their long aerial passes that landed perfectly in the scoring zone, only for the forwards to mess up.

Harjeet was committed in the middle but had little support from the rest. His pass to Mandeep inside the circle in the 55th minute was fluffed before the latter managed to regain control and strike on second attempt to finally get the winner.

Mis-trapping was rampant, the finishing coarse and the stopping during penalty corners sloppy. Armaan Qureshi, Parvinder Singh, and Mandeep Singh — despite his third Man of the Match award in as many games — were all guilty of holding on to the ball for too long and losing possession.

“Maybe somewhere everyone, including me, felt we had qualified and began trying fancy things,” a downcast Qureshi admitted.

South Africa, in contrast, kept its defensive structure intact while attempting to hit and run on counters and managed to score off its first penalty corner.

“We stayed defensive and played a tactical, passing game, and it almost worked for us. You cannot give space to India if you have to restrict them,” a satisfied South African coach Garreth Ewing said.

The one positive for India from the game would be a disciplined display. There was not a single foul or card for the Indians through the 70 minutes, a huge improvement from the previous outings.

Earlier, Australia beat Austria 4-2 for its second win in as many games to go atop Pool A. Argentina drubbed Korea 5-1 to finish second in the Pool, ahead of debutants Austria on goal difference, despite being tied on points.

In Pool B, the Netherlands thrashed Egypt 7-0 to round off its league engagements but still finished second behind Belgium, which remained unbeaten with a 3-0 win against Malaysia.

The results: Pool A: Australia 4 (Joshua Simmonds, Lachlan Sharp, Blake Govers, Jack Welch) bt Austria 2 (Phillip Schippan, Franz Lindengrun); Argentina 5 (Nicolas Keenan 2, Martin Ferreiro, Tomas Domene, Thomas Habif) bt Korea 1 (Joohan Park). Pool B: The Netherlands 7 (Jip Janssen 2, Thijs van Dam, Bram van Groesen, Thierry Brinkman, Sebastian van der Graaf, Noud Schoenaker) bt Egypt 0; Belgium 3 (Gregory Stockbroekx, Quentin van Lierde, Thomas Verheijen) bt Malaysia 0. Pool D: India 2 (Harjeet Singh, Mandeep Singh) bt South Africa 1 (Kyle Lion-Cachet).

Strategy coach van Gent to quit

The ongoing men’s junior World Cup might well be Roget van Gent’s last outing with Indian hockey, with the Dutchman set to quit due to family commitments. The strategic coach confirmed the same before India’s last league match against South Africa here on Monday.

“It was a tough decision for me, but my family needs me because we are going through some difficult times,” he said. van Gent had been with the Indian side for the past one year, joining the side before the Hockey World League Finals where India won bronze, and is a key member of the team think-tank.

“It was a short but wonderful journey. From 13th in the world we rose to sixth. We were just like family. I have already started missing the team,” he said while denying any external pressure to quit.

“After the end of the Australia tour recently, when I told the senior team players that I am leaving, they were shell-shocked,” he said.

Saying a title triumph here would be the perfect send-off gift, van Gent did not rule out returning for shorter stints. “I am not coaching any other side. I have also told Roelant and Hockey India that if they need my services any time I am ready,” he added.