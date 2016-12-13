I want to continue for another three-four years, says Mary Kom

more-in

M.C. Mary Kom pulled no punches as she announced on Monday her intention to stretch her career by another “three to four” years and while the 2018 Asian and Commonwealth Games remain her “main focus”, Tokyo Olympics is also not out of the radar yet, she said.

The London Olympics medallist and five-time world champion recently decided to go back to the light-flyweight (48kg division) amid speculation that it is among the two categories that the International Boxing Association (AIBA) is pushing for inclusion in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The 33-year-old, a mother of three, is back in the ring with renewed hopes. “I am attending the national camp at the Indira Gandhi Stadium. I just want to continue for another three-four years. If 48kg is included in the 2020 Olympic Games, I will give it a shot and try to win a gold medal for my country,” Mary Kom said.

“I have started training and though I could not participate in the nationals due to the Parliament session, I want to represent India in international competitions. Asian Games (2018) and Commonwealth Games are my main focus and I will also look to compete in other official international competitions.”

Aiming to groom potential boxers for future Olympics with world-class coaching and infrastructure facilities, the Mary Kom Regional Boxing Foundation (MKRBF) entered into an agreement with Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) on Monday.

“Women’s boxing is becoming more popular. I just want to give back to my sport and my nation. To produce more champions from my academy, that is my dream. I have gyms and outdoor rings to train underprivileged youngsters.

“People might think how would I be able to devote time being a MP, but this has been a long-time dream. Most of the boxers suffer from poverty, so if I can do something for them that will be a great achievement for me, besides my medals.”