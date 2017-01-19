I love Indian food: Agassi

more-in

A little after noon on Wednesday Andre Agassi arrived at a South Mumbai hotel in his Telly ‘Kojak’ Savalas look and in casuals for a promotional event and demonstrated his famous two-handed backhand for a few minutes and whispered a wisecrack: “That paid all my bills.”

Another statement the Las Vegas-born American made was that he loves Indian food: “The only reason I am here is because of the food; I am a big fan of Indian food. I travel long distances to get Indian food and I am happy to be back here after three years.”