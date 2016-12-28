Following furore, Suresh Kalmadi declines IOA Life President post

more-in

Faced with a barrage of criticism, scam-tainted Suresh Kalmadi on Wednesday declined the position of the Indian Olympic Association Life President, even as the Sports Ministry issued a show-cause notice to the IOA for its controversial decision.

“He has taken the decision to step aside. He had no idea that the IOA was going to do this on Tuesday and has declined any post till his name is clear,” Kalmadi’s lawyer Hitesh jain told a TV channel.

Mr. Kalmadi, along with another tainted former president Abhay Singh Chautala, was made Life President by the IOA at its Annual General Meeting in Chennai on Tuesday.

Sports Ministry threatens to sever ties

The Sports Ministry also threatened to sever ties with the IOA if it failed to sack the duo.

“Suresh Kalmadi and Chautala being made IOA’s life presidents is against its constitution and unacceptable to the ministry,” Sports Minister Vijay Goel said a day after he said the IOA’s decision came as a shock for the government.

“We are disappointed with the IOA’s decision as both of them have are facing corruption and criminal charges. We want transparency, good governance and accountability in IOA as well the other national sports federations.

“IOA is not paying attention all this (ministry’s guidelines) and that is why we have decided to send them a show-cause notice. Till the time Kalmadi and Chautala are not removed or they resign themselves, we won’t deal with IOA on any matter,” he said further.

Goel insisted that it was not a political decision taken by the ministry.

“This has nothing to do with politics. It concerns two tainted officials. Their elevation as Life Presidents sends out a very wrong message. We respect the Olympic charter. We talk about autonomy of sports federations but autonomy only comes after good governance, transparency and accountability.

If IOA continues to take decision like these, the government will have to take action,” he said.

Heavy criticism

IOA’s associate vice-president Narinder Batra, who is now the president of International Hockey Federation, criticised the move and called for the duo to step aside.

“I might be quitting the IOA soon because I can’t be associated with something which does not make sense to me in terms of good governance. They should not accept this position till the time their names are cleared,” Mr. Batra said, breaking ranks with the officials, who voted unanimously for these appointments.

However, Mr. Chautala came out to defend himself by launching an attack on Mr. Goel. But that did little to douse the fire and Mr. Goel was joined by Ajay Maken, Sports Minister in the previous government, in criticising the move and calling it “sad and painful”.

“As a former Sports Minister and sports enthusiast, the IOA’s decision to appoint Kalmadi and Chautala as Life Presidents of IOA is sad and very painful. This decision is not good for sports and India’s image,” Mr. Maken told reporters here.

“I request the Sports Minister not only to convey his reservations but take strong actions to reverse the decision. All the National Sports Federations are funded by the Sports Ministry, so the government should exercise its full powers to reverse the decision. If they do so, there is no reason the matter can’t be resolved,” he said.

Mr. Maken also questioned BJP MP Anurag Thakur, Shiromoni Akali Dal MP Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and IOA sitting vice-President Tarlochan Singh for not opposing the appointments being a part of the AGM.

Chautala’s defence

Mr. Chautala, on the other hand, wondered what the fuss was all about, going to the extent of ridiculing Mr. Goel for expressing pain on his appointment.

“I was surprised by the reaction of Sports Minister Vijay Goel. He was claiming that there are criminal and corruption cases against me. The case against me is not a criminal case, it is a political case,” he said.

“Mr. Goel has failed in his responsibility as a Sports Minister. I would advise him to fulfil his responsibility as Sports Minister because if he does that, our medal count will increase manifold and he will get credit for that. Instead of getting into a controversy without knowing full facts, he should focus on his job,” he added.

Mr. Chautala said he had done enough for Olympic sports in India to deserve the IOA Life President’s post.

Mr. Kalmadi served as the IOA president from 1996 to 2011 and was jailed for 10 months for his involvement in the 2010 Delhi Commonwealth Games corruption scandal but was later released on bail.

Mr. Chautala, on the other hand, served as the president of the IOA from December 2012 to February 2014 when the sports body was suspended by the parent International Olympic Committee (IOC) for fielding charge sheeted candidates in elections. His election as IOA chief was annulled by the IOC.

Also speaking on the issue was Justice (retd) Mukul Mudgal, who headed a Supreme Court-appointed committee to inquire corruption in the 2013 Indian Premier League. He felt the IOA has erred.

“Their [Kalmadi and Chautala] guilt is a matter of trial but I think it [elevation in IOA] was avoidable and they should not have done it. I am told this was not even on agenda. In theory, sports bodies are independent, but for all events, they need state funding. The government can stop funding but it will only hurt Indian sports. It’s a difficult situation,” he felt.

“It is for the IOC to take a view on this but I hope IOA is not banned because that would be bad for Indian sports,” he added.