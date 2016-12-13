Devendro Singh fights off Ananta Chopre to enter 52kg final

DENTING REPUTATIONS: The rust on Olympian Dinesh Kumar after a couple of easy rounds showed as the lesser-known Virender Kumar (in red) stunned him in the 91kg semifinal. | Photo Credit: Ritu Raj Konwar

L. Devendro Singh pipped Ananta Chopre 3-2 in a close semifinal bout to move into the 52kg final of the National boxing championship at the Nabin Chandra Bordoloi Indoor Stadium on Monday.

This was the third such scoreline in four bouts for the Commonwealth Games silver medallist, who is competing in a higher weight-category here.

Chopre responded strongly with straight punches to Devendro’s combinations in the opening round. The Olympian, however, dominated the second by landing a few clean ones, including a right that got Chopre a standing count.

Devendro, who often ducked to tackle his taller rival, got a warning in the third, but overcame a few straight punches from the Maharashtra boxer to reach the summit clash.

For Shiva Thapa, who had picked up a head injury in the quarterfinals, even putting up a good fight in his 60kg semifinal against Vijay Kumar without aggravating his condition was huge challenge. In a tactical battle, the brave Shiva used his experience to completely protect his wound while making it to the final.

Without employing a close guard, Shiva relied on his dodging and swaying techniques to good effect even as his Vijaylooked for an opportunity to land a punch on the forehead.

Quick and accurate punches tilted the bout towards Shiva in the second round. A handsome left and an excellent right in the third were good enough to secure him a unanimous decision.

Asian youth silver medallist Ankush Dahiya defeated former National champion Vikas Malik 5-0 in another hard-fought 60kg semifinal.

The lesser-known Virender Kumar showed Olympian Dinesh Kumar the exit by handing him a 3-2 defeat in the 91kg. Comeback man Dinesh, who had it easy in the pre-quarterfinals and the quarterfinals, seemed rusty and was pushed on to the back foot by an aggressive Virender in the first round.

Dinesh later landed a few clean punches but his effort came too late.

In a close +91kg contest between two internationals, Parveen Kumar breached his taller rival Amritpreet Singh’s guard often to record a 3-2 victory.

Amritpreet landed some precise punches of his own before falling short narrowly and breaking into tears.

The results (semifinals):

49kg: Shyam Kumar (RSPB) bt Akshay (Mah) RSC-OC, Amit (Har) w/o Bahadur Rana (SSCB).

52kg: Devendro Singh (Man) bt Ananta Chopre (Mah) 3-2, Deepak Singh (Chd) bt Laldinmawia (Miz) 3-2.

56kg: Mohd. Hussamuddin (SSCB) bt Sheran Sandhu (Utk) 5-0, Akshay (Har) bt Gidi Venkata (AP) 4-1.

60kg: Shiva Thapa (Asm) bt Vijay Kumar (Pun) 5-0, Ankush Dahiya (Har) bt Vikas Malik (RSPB) 5-0.

64kg: Rohit (RSPB) bt Sandeep (AIP) 3-2, Thomas Meitei (SSCB) bt Roshan Singh (Man) 5-0.

69kg: Manoj Kumar (RSPB) bt Ankush Hudda (Chd) 5-0, Duryodhan Singh (SSCB) bt Prayag Chavhan (Del) 5-0.

75kg: Venhlimpuia (Miz) bt Nanao Singh (Man) RSC-OC, Jaideep (SSCB) bt Sumit Kumar (Utk) 5-0.

81kg: Manish Panwar (RSPB) bt Devanshu Jaiswal (SSCB) 3-2, Rahul (MP) bt Geet Anand (HP) 3-2.

91kg: Virender Kumar (HP) bt Dinesh Kumar (AIP) 3-2, Gaurav (MP) bt Sanjeet (SSCB) 3-2.

+91kg: Satish Kumar (SSCB) bt Akash (Del) RSC-OC, Parveen Kumar (Har) bt Amritpreet Singh (RSPB) 4-1.