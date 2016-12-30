Crist’s outstanding season has Tamil Nadu believing

more-in

Aswin Crist reveals a fascinating aspect of Tamil Nadu’s pace bowling methods — put in place by L. Balaji — this Ranji Trophy season.

The bowling coach of the side, Balaji instructed his bowlers to attempt maiden overs. There was, however, a catch.

“Bala bhai wanted maidens, but did not want us to bowl (too far) outside the off-stump and waste our deliveries. He would tell us ‘make the batsman play and bowl maiden overs’,” Crist told The Hindu.

The plan demanded application and control but it worked. The Tamil Nadu pace trio of Crist, K. Vignesh and T. Natarajan forced batsmen to play at deliveries that moved from the off-stump. The chances of finding the edge were that much more.

Indeed, the wicket-keeper and the slip cordon have been busy this Ranji season; the edges have come thick and fast.

Crist has had an outstanding time so far, picking up 34 wickets and providing crucial breakthroughs.

“There has been assistance for us on the neutral-venue pitches. But we have bowled well. Coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar has told us to never lose focus, bowl every delivery with the same intensity. He is a process-oriented coach, he feels if our process is right the results will come,” said Crist.

The 22-year-old, who hails from a village near Thoothukodi, is a paceman with possibilities. He is tall, runs in well and essentially seams the ball away from a high-arm, front-on action. He can hit the bat hard from back-of-a-length.

“I bowl just short of a good length, but can land on a good length as well if the pitch demands that,” said Crist. “Vignesh bowls more on a good length. Natarajan, the quickest among us, bowls more up. We are all different.”

Asked about the long spells the Tamil Nadu pacemen have been bowling in this campaign, Crist said: “We bowl a lot of overs in the TNCA first-division league here. That has helped us immensely. We are used to bowling lengthy spells.

“Our fitness trainer Ramji Srinivasan’s inputs have also helped.”

A product of the MRF Pace Foundation, Crist acknowledged Glenn McGrath’s role in his development as a paceman. “He has told me much about wrist-position and follow-through,” said Crist.

Senthilnathan, head coach at the Pace Foundation has also spent time with Crist. “Senthil sir has worked with me on my load-up.”

A lively paceman — Crist believes his run-up and momentum enable him generate speed — he is also aggressive.

“I don’t mind a glare at the batsmen or the occasional word. But we should not cross the line,” he said.

Mentally, Crist has matured. “I don’t get disappointed if I don’t get wickets. I just live in the present and give it my best shot,” he said.

Crist is confident about Tamil Nadu’s championship-winning prospects but is cautious with his words. “We qualified from a very tough group. Now we have beaten Karnataka. The semifinal will be another game. We will take it match by match,” he said.

This has been a season when Crist & Co have shown both belief and skill. After all, they have been poaching batsmen with such regularity.