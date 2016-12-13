Chennai Test on despite Vardah toll, says TNCA

more-in

Despite the havoc caused by cyclone Vardah, the fifth Test between India and England at Chepauk from December 16 appears to be on.

Speaking to The Hindu here on Monday, TNCA secretary K.S. Viswanathan said: “There still are three full days to go for the Test. We expect the weather to settle by then. The pitch has been covered very well.”

Any damage to the surface, if the covers had been blown away by the sweeping winds, or the stadium infrastructure, will only be known on Tuesday when the TNCA reopens; in a precautionary move, the Association had closed down its office on Monday.

“In any case, it is too late to change the venue for the Test. The BCCI too, which is monitoring the weather here, is hopeful that the match won’t be affected,” Viswanathan said.

The two teams are scheduled to reach here on December 13 (Tuesday) but that could change if the inclement weather persists.

“We are in regular touch with the BCCI regarding the arrival of the teams,” said Viswanathan.

Meanwhile, much focus is on the pitch; although covered, it might have taken a pounding.

P.R. Viswanathan, the BCCI curator overseeing preparation of the surface for the Test, said: “We have used strong ropes to lend extra support to the covers. We are confident the surface will be safe.”

If the sun does not come out, getting the pitch to dry up ahead of the Test could prove demanding. “In that case, we will use artificial means to dry the pitch. We have done this in the past,” P.R. Viswanathan said.

However, the process of preparing the pitch is bound to be affected. The Indian team, in home conditions, wants a hard, dry track with bounce and turn, and that may not happen this time.

The surface is very unlikely to be dry, and all the sweating under the covers and any seepage through the sheets, may make the wicket sluggish and damp. The spinners might achieve only slow turn.

The surface, with moisture on it, could encourage the pacemen in the early stages even if all the grass is removed.

The pitch — a mix of red soil and clay — now wears a two-mm grass layer on top.

Another matter of concern is that the practice pitches, which are not given as much protection as the surface for the Test, may be badly affected.

The TNCA sources, however, said the teams which have already played four Tests in the series, should be able to take this in their stride. “By this stage in the series, the teams are not lacking in practice,” a source said.