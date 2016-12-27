Chelsea makes it a record 12 wins in-a-row

more-in

Spanish forward Pedro Rodriguez scored twice as red-hot leader Chelsea crushed Bournemouth 3-0 on Monday to register a club-record 12th consecutive Premier League victory.

Pedro struck either side of Eden Hazard’s 50th English league goal at Stamford Bridge as Antonio Conte’s side opened up a provisional nine-point lead at the summit in the Boxing Day action.

Olivier Giroud prevented Arsenal losing more ground, his 86th-minute header snatching a 1-0 win over West Bromwich Albion to lift Arsene Wenger’s side above Manchester City into third place.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored one goal and set up two others as Manchester United closed to within three points of the Champions League places by beating Sunderland 3-1, while champion Leicester City lost again.

Chelsea’s victory over Bournemouth left it one win short of Arsenal’s 2002 record of 13 successive victories within the same top-flight season.

The results: Arsenal 1 (Giroud 86) bt West Brom 0, Burnley 1 (Gray 81) bt Middlesbrough 0, Chelsea 3 (Pedro 24, 90+3, Hazard 49-pen) bt Bournemouth 0, Leicester 0 lost to Everton 2 (Mirallas 51, Lukaku 90+1), Manchester United 3 (Blind 39, Ibrahimovic 82, Mkhitaryan 86) bt Sunderland 1 (Borini 90+1), Swansea 1 (Llorente 89) lost to West Ham 4 (Ayew 13, Reid 50, Antonio 78, Carroll 90), Watford 1 (Deeney 71-pen) drew with Crystal Palace 1 (Cabaye 26). — AFP