Cash in lieu of BMW for Dipa Karmakar

Indian gymnastics icon Dipa Karmakar received cash in lieu of a BMW car gifted by Hyderabad Badminton Association president and businessman V. Chamundeswaranath. The Rio Olympic star, her coach Biseshawar Nandi and father Dulal Karmakar had requested cash for the value of the car.

“Yes she has received the cash and she has expressed gratitude to Mr Chamundeswaranath”, a relative of the Olympian told The Hindu on Thursday.

Dipa told newsmen she wanted the money to help her with her training.

Chamundeswaranath ‘convinced with arguments’ had arranged transfer of the fund. Dipa received around Rs 25 lakhs in exchange of the BMW. Family sources said Dipa bought a small car with money she received and would utilise the rest of the amount for training.

