By far the best victory, says Kohli

Over the last eighteen months, Virat Kohli has led India to victories over Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka, South Africa at home, the West Indies in the Caribbean and New Zealand at home. His side has now taken a series-winning lead over England in a rare five-match series for India.

Kohli picks this win over England as the “best by far” of his two-year captaincy.

“Out of the five that we’ve won, this is the best by far,” Kohli said after leading Team India on a victory lap at the Wankhede Stadium. “Because of the quality of the opposition, and the kind of cricket that we’ve played as well... we’re very proud of that, and for me, as a captain, this is definitely on top.”

The 3-0 scoreline leading into the final Test in Chennai may suggest that India has had it easy.

“I don’t think it’s been easy. We have been put under pressure many times. I would give my team a lot of credit for bouncing back from those tough situations. We haven’t got anything on a platter,” Kohli said.

The hosts did have to fight to survive the last session in the drawn series opener in Rajkot, and were under pressure in Mohali and here.

“We’ve had to work hard for it; and it’s been a result of constant pressure that we have forced the opposition to make mistakes. With the bat as well, we’ve shown really good character to come back into the game, showing more patience than the opposition,” Kohli said. “So I would credit my team than calling it an easy series. No series win is easy, especially not this one!”

“We know England is a quality Test side and we knew that they would try to bounce back. Even in this game, being 2-0 down, they put up 400 runs in the first innings. This is not a team that will throw in the towel. They will fight, and we saw another example of it,” said Kohli.

“We were tested but we came out on top. This is what Test cricket is all about. If you are a champion team, you have to play like a champion team to win series, and that’s what we did.”

Alastair Cook rued the missed opportunities.

“We missed three good chances to take wickets, and they made us pay. That is credit to India,” he said.

“Most teams which score runs give you chances at some stage, and it is about a side being good enough to take them. Missing (chances off) Kohli, Vijay and (Jayant) Yadav cost us dearly,” he said.

“It is just frustrating. To beat India in these conditions, you have to play the perfect game, and we haven’t managed to do that. If you have to take 14 wickets against these batters in these conditions it puts you behind a bit.”