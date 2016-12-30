Broom sets up New Zealand’s series win

GOOD KNOCK: Neil Broom’s maiden century was the only significant score in New Zealand’s total of 251.

more-in

Neil Broom’s maiden century and the self-belief of Kane Williamson gave New Zealand a 67-run victory over Bangladesh to take the second One-Day International and the series here on Thursday.

Bangladesh suffered a dramatic meltdown when it was cruising towards what should have been a comfortable victory after Broom’s unbeaten 109 was the only significant score in New Zealand’s 251.

The tourists reached 104 for one in the 23rd over and were all out for 184 by the 43rd, losing their last nine wickets for 80 runs. The win, following New Zealand’s 77-run victory in the first match, gives the home side an unbeatable 2-0 lead with one match remaining, also in Nelson, on Saturday.

With New Zealand’s frontline bowlers struggling for consistency at the start of the Bangladesh innings, skipper and part-time spinner Williamson put himself into the attack as the seventh bowler and claimed three for 22 with his looping off-breaks.

It was the breakthrough New Zealand needed after Imrul Kayes, Tamim Iqbal and Sabbir Rahman had given Bangladesh a solid start to the chase.

Tamim produced a quick 16 and Imrul (59) and Sabbir (38) kept the scoreboard ticking over at a constant rate.

But after Imrul brought the 100 up, Sabbir was run out in bizarre fashion. It was the start of the downfall of Bangladesh’s run chase. — AFP