Akbar Ebrahim is FMSCI chief

Akbar Ebrahim was elected the president of the Federation of Motor Sports Club of India at its 43rd AGM in Chennai on Monday.

The former racer and multiple National champion takes over from Zayn Khan who has been at the helm since September 2015.

There was no election for the president’s post after Western India Sports Association failed to secure an entry into the FMSCI council. The incumbent president was representing WISA, and this made Ebrahim the only contender.

J. Prithiviaj, of CASC was elected vice-president.

“We have been doing well in the recent past, and I congratulate my predecessor,” said Akbar.

Elaborating on the road ahead, Ebrahim said: “The first course of action is to nominate the various commission heads, actively involve them and ensure that they dedicate time to take the sport forward.”

It was also decided that the next FMSCI meeting will take a call on the fate of Vijay Mallya who is the honorary chairman of FMSCI and also India’s representative in the FIA’s decision making body — World Motor Sport Council.

The new president indicated that they will explore whether the post is necessary at all and if yes, whether to continue with Mallya or nominate somebody else.

FMSCI Council for 2017-18: K.D. Madan (Madras Motor Sports Club); Shivu Shivappa (Karnataka Motor Sports Club); J. Prithiviraj (Coimbatore Auto Sports Club); Sanjay Sharma (Calcutta Motor Sports Club); Ketan Mehta (Indian Automotive Racing Club); Farooq Ahmed (Motor Sports Club of Chikkamagluru); Akbar Ebrahim (Meco Motorsports Club); Arindam Ghosh (Ramakrishna Race Performance).

FMSCI nominees in FIA Commissions: Driver’s Commission: Karun Chandhok; Drag Racing Commission: J. Balamurugan; Rally Commission: Ashwin Pandit; Circuits: Manoj P. Dalal; Medical: Dr. Uday Balakrishnan; Land Speed Records: Hormazd Sorabjee; Women in Motorsports: Navaz Sandhu; Volunteers and Officials: Prabha Shankar; CIK Karting: Rayomand Banajee; Truck Racing: Vicky Chandhok; Closed Road: Mohan Nagarajan; Hill Climb: Raj Kapoor; Off Road: Jayesh Desai.

FIM Commissions: Technical: G.P. Roop Kumar; Legal: Anand Sashidharan.