Agut, Coric confirm participation

The Aircel Chennai Open will witness two more tennis heavyweights confirming their presence for the country’s oldest and most prestigious tennis tournament.

Just a day after World No. 6 Marin Cilic announced his return after three years, World No. 14 Roberto Agut of Spain and rising star World No. 48 Borna Coric signed up for the season’s opening ATP event (which is the 22nd edition) to be held from January 2 at the SDAT Tennis Stadium in Nungambakkam.

Agut, who will be making his fifth straight appearance here, will start as one of the strong challengers to Cilic, having been in tremendous form this year. He annexed two ATP titles, winning the Auckland Open in January and the Sofia Open in February to take his kitty to an impressive four. He made it to the fourth round of the Australian Open and the French Open as well, while also featuring in the finals of the Shanghai Masters.

“I have a special bond with the Aircel Chennai Open and India’s fans,” Agut said on Monday. “I am looking forward to begin the new season with doing my best at Chennai and try and break into the top 10 as soon as possible,” he added.

The other big draw, Coric, is an exciting young talent at just 19 years. The Croat will be making his third appearance. Having gone all the way to the finals in 2016, Coric feels he is primed to take the big one.

“I am quite excited at returning to India. After coming so close last year, I know I have a good chance of winning the title this year. I am looking forward to winning my first ATP title,” Coric said.

“Coric and Agut will make the tournament very exciting. We are expecting a formidable field this year, with some more big names being lined up,” Tom Annear, Aircel Chennai Open’s Tournament Director said. — Special Correspondent