A new sporting facility

When Madurai hosted the national senior hockey championship three decades ago, everyone thought the city would become one of the buzzing sporting centres in southern districts, but not a single major event happened thereafter. Lack of sporting infrastructure matching international standards was cited as one of the main reasons then. Now, it has become a thing of the past with the inauguration of the state-of-the-art indoor stadium three months ago at the Thiagarajar College of Engineering. And it was befitting to have a sporting icon like the former Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden to declare the stadium open.

“At TCE, we have always encouraged students to take up sports seriously; not just as an extra curricular activity but as an initiative which will add to their overall development. As the number of students taking up sports is on the rise over the past few years, the College decided to build a facility for the benefit of the staff and students,” says K. Hari Thiagarajan, Trustee of TCE.

The sprawling 30,000 square feet stadium built at a cost of around Rs.3 crore has a basketball court, two volleyball and four badminton courts, all fully furnished with wooden flooring, a well equipped gymnasium with latest gadgets. There is also a separate hall for Chess with 150 boards and a Judo playing area exclusively for boys and girls besides a separate Yoga hall for boys and girls.

“We are champions in hockey and badminton,” beams P. Chandrasekar, Director of Physical Education. “We also hosted several events and the activity has picked up after the inauguration of the new facility,” he adds.

The stadium is well lit and is usually packed after college hours with swarm of students involving in one sporting activity or the other. “After the inauguration we could notice the new found enthusiasm among the students. Everyday we get around 300 students and the number is on the rise,” says Chandrasekar.

“All these years, we played volleyball outdoor and many times we struggled to cope with the wind that plays a big role but after getting indoors, there is a remarkable change in our approach and our game has improved dramatically,” says A. Sharan, final year, Mechanical Engineering student.

The college stadium has now become a hotspot among the students as well as the sporting fraternity with TCE hosting the State Basketball and Table Tennis championships recently. “One of our students Preethi, who did her computer science here, has won commonwealth gold medal 2010 in chess,” says Chandrasekar.

The stadium has provided a good platform for the aspiring sportspersons to enhance their skill and raise the levels to match international standards. With the presence of a stadium of this class, the city can once again hope to stage a national event.