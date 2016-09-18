Here is a timeline of the major attacks that have taken place in Jammu and Kashmir since 1999 till date.

In the deadliest attack on the Army in Jammu and Kashmir, heavily armed militants stormed a battalion headquarters of the Army in North Kashmir’s Uri town in the wee hours today, killing 17 jawans and injuring 20 other personnel.

June 25, 2016: Eight CRPF personnel were killed and 20 others injured when militants attacked their convoy at Frestbal near Pampore in Srinagar on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.

February 21, 2016: Three army commandos, including two Captains and a militant, were killed in a fierce gunfight with a group of terrorists holed up inside a government building on the outskirts of Srinagar, raising the toll to seven in the encounter that began a day earlier.

December 7, 2015: Six CRPF personnel were injured when militants opened firing on their convoy near Green Tunnel at Samthan in Bijbehara in South Kashmir’s Anantnag District.

November 25, 2015: Three JeM militants and a generator operator of MES were killed when a group of militants attacked an Army camp near LoC at Tanghdar in North Kashmir’s Kupwara District.

November 18, 2015: A Colonel with the Army’s elite Para Commando unit was killed in an encounter with militants in the forests of Kupwara.

May 31, 2015: Army foils attack on its Brigade headquarters in Tanghdar sector of Kupwara District by killing four members of six heavily armed militants.

March 21, 2015: Two terrorists were killed during a fidayeen attack at the Army camp on Jammu-Pathankot National Highway in Samba District. Three persons including one civilian, a Major and an Army jawan were also injured during the attack.

March 20, 2015: A fidayeen squad of militants in Army fatigues stormed a Police Station in Kathua District killing seven persons, including three SF personnel, two civilian and two militants while 12 persons, including eight CRPF personnel, three Policemen and a civilian were also injured in the incident.

December 5, 2014: A group of heavily armed militants stormed into an Army’s 31 Field Regiment Ordinance Camp located at Mohra in Uri Sector of Baramulla District near the LoC.

One Lieutenant Colonel and seven soldiers of the Army, one ASI and two constables of Jammu and Kashmir Police were killed. Six militants were also killed in the operation.

November 27, 2014: 10 persons, including four civilians, three Army soldiers and three militants were killed in a day-long encounter at border village of Kathaar in Arnia sector, close to the International Border, of Jammu District.

September 26, 2013: At least 13 killed in twin suicide attacks Jammu and Kashmir. A total of 10 people, apart from three militants, were killed during the attacks.

The dead include four policemen and two civilians in Kathua District and four Army personnel, including Lieutenant Colonel Bikramjeet Singh in Samba District.

24 June, 2013: Eight soldiers killed in attack on military convoy at Hyderpora, Srinagar.

31 March, 2013: Attack on CRPF camp in Srinagar kills five.

5 October, 2006: Terrorists attack at Budshah Chowk, in heart of Srinagar, killing five JKP personnel, two CRPF soldiers and one civilian.

6 April, 2005: A day before the bus from Srinagar to Muzaffarabad in Pakistan occupied Kashmir is to be flagged off, two suicide squad terrorists attack the Tourist Reception Centre.

22 July, 2003: A three-member team storms an army camp killing eight security force personnel, including a Brigadier, and injuring 12 others in Akhnoor.

14 May, 2002: 36 persons are killed and 48 others injured in a fidayeen attack on an army cantonment in Kaluchak, Jammu.

Most of the killed were family members.

3 November, 1999: Ten army personnel killed in fidayeen attack on 15 Corps Headquarters at Srinagar’s Badami Bagh.