The main reason given for his dismissal was that the government had 'lost trust' in him.

Jyoti Prasad Rajkhowa was the governor of Arunachal Pradesh, appointed on 12 May, 2015. A former IAS officer who served in Assam, Mr. Rajkhowa was the first governor appointed by the Modi government. He retired as the Chief Secretary of Assam and was brought back from retirement for the post of Governor.

Why was he sacked?

Mr. Rajkhowa was sacked for refusing to step down from the post of Governor after the events that led to the dismissal of the Congress government in Arunachal Pradesh in 2015, the imposition of President's Rule and the Congress' government's eventual return to power.

What was his role in the issue?

The Congress enjoyed a majority in the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly with 47 MLAs in a 60-member assembly. But a section of the MLAs broke away from the ruling party in support of former Chief Minister Kalikho Pul, leading to disqualification by the Speaker, Nabam Rebia.

Mr. Rajkhowa then advanced the date of the Assembly session by almost a month — from Jan 14, 2016, to Dec 16, 2015. He had also pressed for the removal of the Speaker.

The rebel MLAs held an assembly session of their own and passed a 'no-confidence' motion against the CM. After this, Mr. Rajkhowa signed off on the move to put Arunachal Pradesh under President's Rule.

The Supreme Court, after overturning Mr. Rajkhowa's actions, reacted sharply, saying the Governor was not an “all-pervading super constitutional authority.”

"There is no justification for a Governor to be disturbed about proceedings in connection with the disqualification of MLAs under the Tenth Schedule. Because the Governor has no role therein.... Any action taken by the Governor, based on the proceedings being carried on under the Tenth Schedule, would be a constitutional impropriety,” the court held.