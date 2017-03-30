Utterly butterly confectionery

It’s just past six in the evening and already most of the wicker baskets in La Jawab, a new artisanal patisserie in Nanthancode, are empty of their goodies. Even as we watch, melt-in-the-mouth chocolate croissants, current buns, ‘ultimate brownies’, dulce de leche chocolates, crunchy shrimp palmiers, sumptuous cheesecakes, bottles of cold coffee and the like fly of the shelves. “It’s my dream come true to have a little patisserie like this. It gives me such joy to see people enjoy my cooking,” says La Jawab’s owner and baker-in-chief Sajin Zubin, beaming with pride. “It’s only been a few months since we opened our doors and the response has been amazing,” she adds.

It’s been her dream since she was a child, growing up in Saudi Arabia. “I must have been 11 or 12 when I was walking down a street and saw this little pastry shop with a pretty awning and a with a huge cake on display. I knew then and there that confectionery was what I wanted to do,” she explains. The dream, though, had to be put on hold for a few years as studies, marriage, kids and life in general took up much of her time. “I started baking again because my kids were picky eaters. I found that if I gave them something colourful, fancy and imaginative to eat, they would gobble it up,” says the self-taught pastry chef, with a laugh. “The only real experience in a professional kitchen I’ve had was four months at a café in Kochi. Those four months taught me a lot about running a commercial bakery,” says Sajin.

La Jawab’s USP is that they only use “oodles” of pure butter for their goodies, completely eschewing margarine, shortening, hydrogenated vegetable oils and other trans fats that are generally used for commercial baking. “Firstly, I don’t like the taste of margarine/shortening in puff pastry, which leaves a waxy residue in the mouth. Secondly, I find that when we wash dishes after using transfats there will always be a layer of grease on them. Besides, the old, original way of making cakes and bakes was the hard way, with good old butter and flour in a borma oven and that’s what I’m trying to do replicate here. Butter really makes a difference to the recipes. And because of that all the goodies have to be freshly made,” says Sajin. The utterly butterly flavour, we feel, really does comes through in the croissants and the puff pastry of the miniature palmiers, palak paneer puffs and the ginger-cherry shortbread.

What really draws the eye inside the bakery, though, is its display of cakes of the day, which changes by the day. Today there’s red velvet cake, banoffee cake, salted caramel cake (a flavour which is all the rage right now), Japanese cheesecake and the like, which you can get whole or by the fat slice. “I only use Belgian chocolate for the recipes, even for the chocolate shaving on the banoffee cake. Also, I don’t use artificial colouring to decorate the cakes,” says Sajin. She also takes cake orders, only they have to be placed three days in advance.

Food for thought

Pocket guide: Most bakery items on the menu cost between Rs. 40 and Rs. 120 each.

Taste guide: The crème brulee, which they will blowtorch to make the caramel on top crunchy, on order, is the pick of the lot. The shrimp palmiers are also out of this world. The ultimate brownie is a must for chocolate-lovers and Sajin’s homemade jams with seasonal fruits are also worth a try.

La Jawab is open from 11 am to 8 pm. Mondays Holiday.

Contact: 9496005545