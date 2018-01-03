Shining a light on unsung artisans

Sadasiva Vellar is Madurai’s best potter story. He is a crucial link in the transformation journey of his quaint village Vilachery now famous for making golu bommais. Born in a traditional potter’s family he grew up watching mud go from mundane to sublime but his turning point in life came at 15. He got an opportunity to train with professionals from Andhra and learnt to create beyond a potter’s clay pot and other traditional items. He diversified into doll making and returned to his village after three years.

Proficient in the art, what he did next was heart warming. He spent hours teaching the other potters and their children in the village the art of doll making. For over seven decades Sadasiva Vellar silently expanded the artistic traditions for the love of fine craftsmanship and his entire village in no time dedicated itself to making the colourful dolls and turning into an open art gallery. With magic in their fingers, Vilachery doll makers gained worldwide popularity but the man at the helm never expected anything in return. He died a silent death at 92 few years ago.

From among hundreds of students of the legendary Nadaswaram player Sheik Chinna Moulana, one from Madurai lived up to his guru’s teachings. Sheik Mastan, also his nephew, not only learnt the fine art from his uncle but followed the art of giving and sharing too. Over the years, he has trained more than 300 students in nadaswaram at zero or nominal fee to keep a musical legacy alive. It is his service, he says, to remain true to the spirit of music. And he has remained silent about his dedicated service.

M.Govintaraj’s nimble fingers create simple but beautiful objects that bring us joy in their use. He is one of the very few crafts persons left whose creations with pith called the netti work leaves people awestruck. From lovely colourful flowers to models of temples and gopurams, he carves out the striking pieces from the shola with dexterity. But what sets this skilled artisan apart is his ability to make almost real-looking jasmine buds from the pith, which can be strung together into a garland or a gajra that will never wither. His creations are exported worldwide but he leads an obscure life. Worried about the disappearance of the craft, he conducts workshops to propagate it.

“Such artisans with devotion for their respective art forms are a gift to us. But many go unnoticed and need help to promote their works,” says Arvind Kumar Sankar, whose idea it was to set up the Madurai chapter of INTACH in 2007. With nine other like-minded individuals the core committee was constituted. The idea was to widen the audience for the region’s cultural heritage, increase prospects for artisans and keep a dialogue going between arts, artists and people through various events, education and public projects.

“We had to come together to preserve the incredible treasures of the city for future generations to learn and enjoy,” says Dr.Uma Kannan, the former convener. “Crafts aren’t just our heritage. They are our global comparative advantage too,” says M D Vel, an Executive Committee member.

“Many artistes and crafts persons are lone warriors of art and struggle to keep afloat. While they hold on to their art forms, it becomes necessary to bring them into contemporary relevance,” says Dr.G.Vasudevan another EC member. “Culture and traditions give us a sense of belonging and therefore, it becomes important to preserve, promote and protect through interventions,” says another founding and present EC member, Valli Annamalai.

And so the core team also including Haresh Ramachandran, Dr.Aravind Srinivasan, Chitra Ganapathy and Rajesh Kanna refined its creative energy to ensure that Madurai’s vibrant delectable architecture, vibrant art forms, folk arts and popular rituals do not crumble through neglect. It required multiple projects and programmes and sustained efforts to increase awareness and value the city’s ancient history and heritage and keep it central to being, thinking and feeling.

Several completed and several ongoing projects to support indigenous traditional arts and crafts forms are aimed at positioning Madurai as the country’s leading art and cultural heritage centre. This requires celebrating the work of the unsung champions who work with absolute commitment and passion in remote areas and minimal resources. The team this week brought 10 of them together to mark the completion of 10 years of INTACH in Madurai. The Senior Prince of Tanjore Babaji Rajah Bhonsle Chhatrapati added glory to the occasion acknowledging and applauding the talented individuals’ contribution to art and music. Armed with certificates and cash, the artisans could not hide their joy and pride for being felicitated on such a big platform.

The family members of Sadasiva Vellar came with his senior most disciple Ramalingam while all others including Govintaraj and Sheik Mastaan too came with their kith and kin. There was D.Govindaraj known for marakalattam folk dance, A.K.Ramesh, the last in his community holding on to the famous sungundi tie-and-dye art, V.P.Ponnusami who has taken Thombai art, the Madurai appliqué work to a different level, M.Sheker who patronises Thappaattam, Muthulakshmanarao the traditional leather puppeteer, Painter A.Kannan, who has beautified the city’s lung spaces and Leela Venkatraman who paints pullikolams in temples.

Ten years on, the members feel there is so much still to achieve. And as Aravind Sankar says, the INTACH Madurai was born two times before the healthy baby was delivered in 2007. The first was an abortion, the second was a miscarriage and finally the third child learnt to protect culture and heritage. “We do not chase tourism but sustain art and culture at the grassroots level and ensure continued patronage, now and by future generations.”

Quotes

“The ten year journey has brought in a lot of insight and I am thankful to be associated with like minded individuals who are like a family now. Awareness has increased and we as an non-profit organisation have initiated many meaningful programs and have been a catalyst in the revival and restoration of many art forms and traditions. The INTACH network gives us access to professionals who value the rich legacy and understand the inner significance. Arvind Kumar Sankar.

“Together we are striving towards the protection of our cultural and natural heritage be it tangible or intangible. In the coming years we will strengthen our networking amongst heritage professionals, enthusiastic students, craftsmen, and local citizens to up the awareness and appreciation of various aspects of our diverse heritage and cultural and philosophical tradition. We believe this linkage will generate interest, involvement and concern and help to preserve Madurai’s rich heritage for future generations. Dr.Uma Kannan

“As one of the two oldest living cities in India with more than 2,000 years of history, setting up Madurai chapter of INTACH made much sense. In 10 years we have accomplished many missions in promoting awareness of our rich legacy and heritage, especially among the youth. We feel forming heritage clubs in schools, tapping the youth potential and guiding people to heritage sites through regular walks and lectures will help cherish the valued old and bring Madurai back to her glorious leading position as a cultural hub.Dr.G.Vasudevan

“Being involved since the formative stages of INTACH Madurai Chapter, it helped me to learn and also do something for this historic city, which is the cradle of Tamil culture. I value all the programmes we have undertaken to showcase the richness of our heritage to people from various walks of life. It is each one’s duty to preserve all aspects of our cultural heritage and pass it on to the next generation. Only then history will speak for itself and conservation and restoration will automatically take place.Valli Annamalai

“It has been an eventful journey. Our diverse strengths helped to ensure that our organisation got apt and knowledgeable direction in meeting the core objective of keeping our rich culture and heritage intact. The huge responsibility cannot be handled by few INTACH members alone. We believe by making this a peoples’ movement it will bring a sense of ownership and we will be able to leave behind a rich legacy of art, culture and heritage for successive generations to enjoy. M.D.Vel

The ten-year journey

Sungundi revival workshops

Training courses and introduction of new designs with Madurai malli.

Restoration of the central panel of the 400 years old mural inside Meenakshi Temple

Madurai Geetham commemorating M.S.Subbulakshmi’s birth anniversary recognised as all India festival

Dance festival Natya parampara explored techniques unique to different Bharatnatyam dance schools

Under Project Kadamba saplings of Madurai’s native tree (sthalavriksha) planted in and around the city.

Over 100 years old heritage homes listed for their unique architecture and protection