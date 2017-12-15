Taking a hard ride

Motivation and enthusiasm wins half the battle as it has been in the case of five cycle riders. Coming from different backgrounds and professional interests, their shared interest in cycling has motivated them to embark on a “The Great 5 State Ride” (G5SR).

Starting this Saturday, the ride will cover a distance of 1480 km in six days passing through Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra. “Travelling from the political to the financial capital, we five, who are regular cyclists and have done 200 km plus rides, are eager to test our endurance levels,” says Veena Sehgal, an entrepreneurial consultant. The other members of the group are Antony R. Julian Subhash Aroraand Amitoj Singh and Arun Varma.

Arun, an IT professional, says, “Apart from testing endurance, through G5SR, we want to draw attention to issues of healthy living, saving natural environment and promoting cycling.” Elaborating these, he adds, “Cycling improves one’s energy and stamina levels and gives us a chance to be outdoor, which is essential given our sedentary life. In the wake of increasing pollution levels, bicycles are great mode of transport to cut down on fumes and save the environment. The annual mean of particulate matter (PM) of New York and London is 9 and 15 respectively while for Delhi it is 122. Well, if that is not alarming, then what is?”

All this sounds great but how far is it feasible at the ground level to use cycles given the lack of required infrastructure of well-lit and dedicated lanes and the huge number of motorised vehicles? “We agree it is tough but then a start needs to be made. One can begin by cycling for domestic errands, visiting a friend or going for a cup of coffee,” observes Veena. “Instead of taking a car guzzling fuel to reach a park to walk, one should cycle,” she advises.

Engaging with people

The group intends to engage with people during the dozen stopovers everyday during their ride to impress upon them the benefits of cycling. “We have standees, stickers and publicity material for highlighting the issues among the people. In fact, as we know through our previous experiences, most people are friendly and curious to know. So we will speak to different stakeholders,” reveals Antony, an advocate by profession. Having tied with Reach Out and Pass It On, an NGO raising funds for under-privileged children, the group will publicise its activities too.

Being professionals with hectic schedule, it was tough for them to train for this arduous journey. “We decided in April and from then on have followed the training routine religiously, including core training in gyms to strengthen back, stomach and abdominal areas. Besides, to balance work, home and social commitments, we would cycle as early as 3 a.m. and kept completely off late-night partying, drinking and spicy food,” shares Amitoj. To monitor their preparation level, the participants took part in cycling events stretching beyond 200 kilometres. “This was sort of reality check,” remarks Amitoj, working with a private concern.

The cyclists hope that through such initiatives, the public and Government will support using bicycles on a bigger scale. “The Delhi Metro scheme of making cycles available should be enlarged and made user-friendly. Dedicated lanes for cyclists should be made must with strict laws to prevent other vehicles from using them,” says Arun. Sharing her experience, Veena, recalls, “Once I cycled from South Delhi to airport to meet a friend in transit, I spent hours to figure out where to park my cycle,” she quips.

The event is sponsored by Delhi Public World Foundation.