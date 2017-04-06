Sun, sand, and the wild outdoors

How are ocean currents formed? What moves the waves? What is by-catch? Every summer, Bay of Life teaches children the miracles of marine life at their summer camp at Kovalam. This year too, the surf school organises a camp by the sea.

According to Showkath Jamal, the founder, the camp aims to create a connect between children and the marine ecosystem in their neighbourhood.

“We will pitch tents on the beach, walk to the boats and rescue by-catch,” says Jamal, explaining what the term means. “These are non-target species that are taken off the nets and thrown into the sand, and left to dehydrate and die.”

Jamal adds that they’ve previously rescued star fish, sea horses, and parrot fish, and released them back into the sea. “The kids will then be taken to the backwaters of Muttukadu, where they will be taught the difference between marine and brackish water ecosystems.” The birds that inhabit these waters, the effect of groynes, the science behind the formation of longshore drift… the camp will educate as well as entertain the participants, according to Jamal.

“This year, apart from the marine camps, we are holding ‘Into the Woods’ forest camps inside Guindy National Park,” he says. He talks about how there’s a reserve forest in the heart of the city, that’s waiting to be explored.

“You know, we’ve seen a pangolin inside the forest. Some 53 different bird species have been identified in the region,” he adds. Participants will be introduced to ornithology, the study of insects, and they will get to learn first-hand about micro-climate. “Temperature drops five to eight degrees inside the National park,” explains Jamal. “One can experience it by simply driving past the forest from Velachery.”

The camps will be held by a team of biologists and herpetologists including Siddharth Chandrashekar and Kevin Moses, a marine biologist who specialises in coral restoration. Jamal will handle the herpetology sessions.

To register, visit http://bayoflife.com/summer-nature-camp-april-may/. The camps are open to children aged between seven and 15 years. For details, call 7667075875.

Nature camp

When: April 12, 19, May 10, 24. There are two batches from 6 am to 9 am and 4 pm to 7 pm. Fee is ₹450 per person. At Guindy National Park.

Beach camp

When: April 26, May 12, 17, and 31. Half and full-day batches are available. The former is from 8.30 am to 1 pm and the fee is ₹950. The latter is from 8.30 am to 4 pm; the fee is ₹1,950, inclusive of lunch and refreshments.

Where: Kovalam

What to carry:

Closed shoes

Water bottle

Cap

Binoculars