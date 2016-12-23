You learn from experience. The fact that my first film Haramkhor could not make it to the theatres made me resolute to try something new. (It only recently got cleared by the Tribunal and is scheduled to release on January 13. ) I realised a director’s job doesn’t end with making the film. He has to see that it releases too. I have no creative ego in life. I want to tell stories and convey something that connects with my soul.

That’s why I made Zoo, a feature film that I shot on an iPhone 6 Plus by putting in my money. I bought the 128GB model for around Rs. 90,000. Globally, it has been done, but in India, it is the first feature film shot on it. I made no compromises. I wanted to tell my story the way I wanted to. I am ready to work in small-budget films, as long as I can tell my story without any extraneous pressure.

Whether this move has turned out to be good or bad will be decided later, but the fact that I can decide my film’s journey makes me feel good. I am happy with the results. We showed the footage to Apple’s Tim Cook when he visited Mehboob Studio. He was impressed.

Set in Mumbai, the movie is about three different social classes — two stories come together and the third strand goes solo. I wanted to explore how human nature changes in a given situation. Zoo is a metaphor for our urban existence. In our buildings, we have windows and balconies with grills, and when somebody sees us from outside, it would seem to him that he is looking at an animal in a cage. We live in a zoo; it is just that we are not ready to accept it. We are free but are we really independent?

I shot in natural light. In fact, many times, I had to remind people that I shot it on an iPhone. The medium made our job easy in many ways, including avoiding run-ins with the police while shooting. The actors (Shweta Tripathi and Shashank Arora), who I approached, found it a way to enhance their performance and readily agreed.

The biggest advantage is that I didn’t have to worry about hiring equipment. You don’t get hassled if you are able to shoot only two scenes out of the scheduled four for the day. You can take a break during shooting if you have to make creative changes in the script or location. If a hotel charges Rs. 1.5 lakh for shooting in its lobby, chances are that you will get the requisite permission for Rs. 60,000 when you tell them that you are shooting on a phone. I didn’t experiment much with the lenses. If I needed a close-up, I went close to the character. Camera movement is a concern, but we stabilised it with a gimbal.

I can’t say this is the future, because the future changes every day. Some big names supported the project. I approached editor Aarti Bajaj during the last sequence. I needed a bedroom to shoot in, and requested if we could use her residence. She said she needed time. People often refuse because they feel the film crew would turn the room upside down. When I told her about shooting on an iPhone, she readily agreed.

When we were leaving, she was curious to know what I had shot. When I showed her the footage, she offered to edit it for free. Anurag Kashyap, who has mentored me all these years, said that the best part is not having to wait for something extraordinary for my second film. Making a second film is the most difficult part of one’s career, because people have expectations. I didn’t want to get into the trap of ab kyaa karega?

I would like to shoot on a phone again. I’m not saying that every young filmmaker should try this route, but I want to tell my peers, who have very interesting stories to share, that not getting a producer is no longer an excuse for not pursuing your dreams.

As told to ANUJ KUMAR

