Return to your roots

A group of girls from the age of 8 to mid-twenties start twirling their kambus (sticks) at high speed. With a warrior-like expression on their faces, they come on stage with more sticks, a large sword called the vaal veechu, and an unusual weapon composed of a deer horn called madavu.

Aishwarya Mannivanan, who holds a purple belt in silambam, pirouettes in, armed with an intimidating metal whip called surul vaal. More girls stream in, holding innocuous-looking slender bamboo sticks.

Organised by ‘Power’ Pandian Master, senior vice president of the World Silambam Federation, the women’s-only event held recently at Vani Mahal was all about empowering women and making them aware of the strength they could channelise by learning this ancient art, traditionally a male sport. Pandian says “It’s very important to know self-defence in this day and age. I have simplified it by breaking it down in steps for my classes. This not only builds physical strength, but also makes a woman self-reliant.”

The guest of honour, actress Dhansika, of Kabali fame, also a silambam practitioner, discusses the art saying, “I was not focused before. There was a lack of concentration in my work. But after learning this art, my life has completely changed.” For her, silambam is not just a self-defence technique but also a form of spirituality. She says, “I now can read and recall up to three pages of dialogues easily — which was once a struggle.”

She believes that every woman should learn a form of martial art. “After hearing so many harassment cases around the country, women are not safe anywhere, irrespective of what they wear. Children must be educated and parents should inculcate a form of self-defence in their routine.” Silambam, which essentially means a staff, the primary weapon used, is an art of warfare found in the manuscripts of Sage Agastya. Referred to as ‘veera vilayattu’, it is a portrayal of one’s valour and strength. With its origins in South India, silambam is now recognised globally, with practitioners from Uzbekistan, Taiwan, Philippines and Malaysia among many other countries.

Aishwarya Manivannan says she cannot imagine a day without her practice, which gives her agility and strength. She says, “For me, silambam is more than just a physical fitness routine, it also equips you with that sensitivity,” she says, adding, “It’s very important to be aware of our body and surroundings, so we can react in the right way.”