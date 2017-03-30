Birthplace getting a facelift

Garudan Sannidhi in the forefront with dwajasthambam and rajagopuram of Sri Aadikesava Prumal seen in the background Photo: K.V. Srinivasan | Photo Credit: K_V_Srinivasan

Just ahead of the millennium celebration of Saint Ramanuja, the ancient Aadhi Kesava Perumal temple and places around Sriperumbudur, his birthplace, are being refurbished. The gold on the vimanam is being cleaned, the Rajagopuram is getting a fresh coat of paint, the pillars are cleaned to reveal sculptures and the tank is also being spruced up. Work is gathering momentum with consecration scheduled for April 5. Brahmotsavam begins on April 12, followed by the Ramanuja utsavam commencing on April 22.

Not just the temple complex, but the entire town is getting revamped as part of the 1,000th year celebration. The pits and pot holes on the streets through which Aadhi Kesava Perumal and Ramanuja go on a procession have been filled. Now the passage will be smooth for the Big Chariot, which has not made its way through the streets for the past three years.

The HR & CE Commissioner M. Veera Shanmuga Moni told The Hindu: “The 13 streets, including the four Raja Veedis around the temple, are being re-laid, which will be ready by April 5, the day of the Rajagopuram samprokshanam. The Big Chariot that has been renovated and painted will once again run on the Raja Veedis twice in April.”

He also said that ahead of the festivals in April, repair works have been carried out on eight vahanams that will carry the Lord and Ramanuja during the street processions.

The original grandeur is being restored to the huge brass doors at the entrance to the Perumal and Ramanuja shrines. Also sculptures made of single stone, found on the pillars of the Chathusthamba mandapam in front of Ramanuja shrine are being spruced up. The renovated temple tank at the western end is brimming with water that is 12 ft in depth. The four-day theppotsavam will be celebrated from May 3.

Special features

On the wall in front of the Nammazhwar shrine are several inscriptions that describe the various festivals of the temple and the sacred food offered on different days during the utsavam. Seen on the door of the Ramanuja shrine is ‘Pancha Ayudham,’ praised in Ramanujar Nootrandhadhi. Another interesting feature seen on the pillars inside the temple complex is the artistic 1,008 Narasimha sculptures. The place, north-west of the inner prakaram, where Sri Manavala Mamunigal presented ‘Sri Bashya’ lecture, has been spruced up.

The deities of the 108 Divyadesam have been depicted in the form of beautiful paintings on the outer prakaram. Some of them are faded and work is on to restore them. A new electrical system, including LED lights, to illuminate the entire temple complex has been installed.

New water way

With water drying up in the temple well, a new one-km long water channel is being created underground to allow the water to flow from the Sriperumbudur lake directly into the temple kitchen (madappalli). A new underground drainage and electrical cable system will be also be fixed in the next few days. High mask lights are being installed at three places including one near the tank. As part of the celebrations, a day-long seminar on Ramanuja will be jointly presented by the HR & CE Department and the Thanjavur Tamil University on April 10 in Sriperumbudur.

With a new look

Work is nearing completion within the town and by the time Brahmotsavam begins next fortnight, the devotees will find a complete transformation of this temple town, say authorities.

Over one lakh devotees are expected to participate in this celebration, starting on April 22. There will be a special ekantha sevai for nine days during the utsavam.

Amenities in place

10 new bathing showers near the tank

Parking for around 1,000 cars on 17-acre land

As many as 22 new CCTV cameras to be installed

Golden Vimanam

The golden vimanam of Ramanuja shrine with 26 kg of gold was installed in 2008 as part of the previous renovation. Rosewadi powder, used for cleaning jewellery is being used for cleaning the golden gopuram. of Sri Ramanuja Sannidhi.

Revival of tank

Historically the Narasimha kulam, located in the south west was the main source of water supply to the town. However, over a period of time, this has become contaminated and does not serve that purpose anymore. It is hoped that as part of the millennium celebrations, this Kulam will be revived.

Days to Remember

April 5: Raja Gopuram Samprokshanam & Perumal Brahmotsavam

Perumal Brahmotsavam

April 14: Garuda Sevai

April 18: Big Chariot Festival

April 20: Theerthavari

Avathara Utsavam

April 27: Horse Vahana/Kooresa Vijayam

April 29: Sesha Vahanam/Thirumanthratha Vaibhavam

April 30: Big Chariot Festival

May 1: Birthday Celebrations - Presentation of Milk in a Conch Shell

May 2: Gandhapodi Vasantham