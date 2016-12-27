The Anglo-Indian way of life

Puttla Marks, an Anglo-Indian food critic who has been following Vindaloo makers all over Melbourne for 40-odd years, decides to indulge in the Neoteric Curries stall at a food court and promptly creates a hullabaloo over the quality of the dish. He’s soon hauled off to the Melbourne Detention Center. He is questioned by government interrogator Claude Anttick, who lists 10 questions that Puttla must answer to prove that he is worthy of retaining his Australian citizenship, or get deported back to Calcutta, the city of his birth.

This is the kick-off to the novel The Secret Vindaloo, written by New Zealand-based Anglo-Indian author Keith St. Clair Butler. It was fashionable for every Indian to head to the Gulf or U.S., but the seemingly ‘out of place’ Anglo-Indian literally vaulted over the Victoria Memorial and landed in the vicinity of the Buckingham Palace in the U.K., as depicted on the cover of the book by Harry MacLure, publisher, Anglo-Ink. “Puttla answers every question with a throwback to his lowly life in the dingy streets of Calcutta to prove his credentials as a bonafide Anglo-Indian who earned his right to migrate to Australia,” says Keith, who has drawn upon his own life.

Keith was born in Delhi but later moved to Calcutta. “We were low on money but high on social capital. Our predetermined destiny was to migrate to foreign shores. I lived in Melbourne, Australia, for a good 30 years before making my home in New Zealand. But, India is my first home. This is where I received the best education – my schoo.ling at St. George’s under the Irish Christian Brothers gave me a solid foundation in English. This led me to do my teacher training at St. Thomas’s. One gave me a career, and the other, my profession as a writer,” says Keith, who debuts as a novelist with The Secret Vindaloo.

Keith looked up to the likes of Allan Sealy and his novel The Trotter-Nama for inspiration. “My book is an attempt to remain in the Zero Zone, between the negative and positive aspects of the trials of the Anglo-Indian.”

During his first 30 years in Australia, Keith consciously stayed away from visiting India. “I didn’t want to revisit old and harrowing memories. I reckoned it would be like visiting a cemetery; that part of my life was dead to me. But, when I started writing this book, about eight years ago, I mustered the courage to go back to Calcutta. Vivid memories flooded back, and it would flow onto the paper in great detail… I was able to weave all this while constructing the story of Puttla Marks; maybe there is a bit of me in him!” With The Secret Vindaloo, Keith is at peace with himself. “It was cathartic to write about my people, to engage the memories and to delve into the limited history of the community. But, I am glad that I wrote this, and in a way, give my response to a section in the book, ‘The Continent of Circe’,” signs off Keith Butler.