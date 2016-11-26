The 20th century in 200 maps

A collection at London’s British Library tells a vivid story

The British Library in central London, while less popular with tourists than the nearby British Museum, has made a name for itself, curating exhibitions that dig deep into its rich reserves of material to tell lively, creative and insightful stories. Its latest offering on maps of the 20th century is no exception. Lead curator Tom Harper and his team spent over two years digging through the library’s four-million-strong map collection — and also borrowing some from elsewhere — to come up with around 200 to tell a vivid story of the 20th century.

While maps of one sort or another are as old as humankind, and — as the exhibition points out at the outset, have always been used to describe the world literally, imaginatively, and ideologically — the 20th century was a particularly significant period for the map. As the technology used to both gather data for maps, and create them, developed rapidly, the reach of maps began to extend well beyond the preserve of the wealthy and powerful (a “luxury world atlas” from 1767 on display reminds us of this), and became a tool for members of the public too. Map use became pretty universal. “They came to be at people’s fingertips,” Harper said at the recent launch of the exhibition, which runs till March 1, 2017. “They are far more eloquent than most objects at unlocking our past.”

Like most historic objects, maps show the story their creators wished their audiences to see and the exhibition takes up the propaganda role they’ve played over the years. There’s a 1949 British Rail map, detailing the rail network across Britain, to remind people of the system’s advantages at a time when it was under huge competitive pressure from road transport, and another ‘Target Berlin’ American map of the world from World War II centred on Germany.

In tough times they were also used to remind people of better days: there’s a map of Fairyland from World War I, and another — one of Harper’s favourites — is a tray depicting ‘Breakfast Island’ showing wonderful imagined treats, made in 1953, the year that post-war food rationing ended in Britain.

The map also takes us through conflicts across the world: there’s a grim map of the Auschwitz concentration camp, based on verbal accounts from the time, and another of the frontline of the Western Front of Belgium from 1917, actually used to assist generals in their decision-making and the movement of soldiers. There is an ‘escape and evasion’ map used by pilots in Operation Desert Storm, during the first Gulf War. Some raise more questions than they answer. A Soviet map of the British seaside town of Brighton from 1990 is so detailed that individual houses are visible on it. The map was found in a Slovakian depot following the collapse of the Soviet Union. While there was clearly no plan to invade, the map highlighted the detailed nature of the intelligence work carried out during the Cold War.

While many maps were of course very complex, the makers also mastered the art of simplicity: a striking 1900 chart of sticks was used to teach sailors precise navigation techniques, relevant to this day. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the exhibition also hosts the first-ever drawing of the London Tube, which stripped out topography and scale to maximise clarity, and has provided a template for public transport maps across the world.

The extent to which people tend to take maps at face value is also highlighted through a tongue-in-cheek map from April Fools’ Day in 1977 when The Guardian published a map of the fictional island of San Serriffe to commemorate the supposed 10th anniversary of independence, which apparently fooled a lot of readers at the time, reflecting how people imagined faraway islands to be.

The exhibition also reminds us of things we take for granted now: a spectacular 1968 map of the topography of the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean was produced by Marie Tharp, a cartographer who wasn’t able to go on the survey boat because she was a woman. And of course there are some wonderful maps from literature — including an original J.R.R. Tolkein sketch of Middle Earth and one of E.H. Shepard’s drawings of the Hundred Acre Wood from 1926.

The exhibition ends by looking at where cartography has gone since and the increasingly voyeuristic and invasive nature of mapping technology, with a piece by artist Jeremy Wood that charts his movements across London for 16 years, by plane, on foot, by train or road, based on a GPS tracker.

If there was one weakness it is that, barring a few great exceptions, the exhibition is from a Western perspective, and to a visitor from India or other Commonwealth countries the absence of maps capturing the demise of the British Empire is rather apparent. Still it’s a wonderful journey through the 20th century, told by one of its most-used but under-appreciated tools.

Maps and the 20th Century: Drawing the Line: The British Library, London, on till March 1, 2017.