Rediscover Hyderabad

If you like the idea of exploring the city on foot, here are five heritage trails to try

One of the best ways to discover a city is on foot. Walk or run through a city to discover new facets of its landscape and people. Groups of runners are doing this quite often, charting their own course and navigating through several historic sites. Here are five popular routes:

Taramati Baradari-Golconda Fort (20-23km)

The roads along this route are, for the most part, wide enough to be a runner’s delight. Small groups from Hyderabad Runners take this route. “We begin from the main entrance of KBR Park, run through Film Nagar, downhill to reach Quli Qutb Shahi Tombs to Golconda Fort and end at Taramati Baradari. Running is a great way to reconnect with the city’s heritage,” says Rajesh Vetcha, founder, Hyderabad Runners. The routes taken around heritage sites can be altered to suit different distances and time constraints. Map a 5K, 10K, 15K or a half/full marathon circuit that suits your group.

Tank Bund to Charminar (15-20km)

Begin at Tank Bund, pass through Abids, Mozamjahi Market, State Central Library at Afzalgunj, Nayapul, Madina, Charminar to Shah Ali Banda. Retrace this route to Tank Bund.

Beat traffic woes by beginning as early as 5a.m.

Old City (8km)

B.Sriram Raju, an anthropology student and member of Hyderabad Runners, charted a few running trails in Old City. One of them encompasses Nayapul, Puranapul, Imlibun bus station and market area, Badshahi Ashurkhana, Charminar and Mecca Masjid towards Shah Ali Banda.

Depending on how early one reaches Old City, runners have breakfast at any of the eateries that are open. “These runs are ideal for smaller groups and it’s better to have someone who is acquainted with the city. Dress modestly and don’t litter if carrying water bottles,” says Rajesh Vetcha. On the flip side, it may not be easy to have access to restrooms on some routes, unless one befriends owners of small cafés.

In 2012, the city witnessed a one-of-its-kind heritage marathon and Old City became the nerve centre of the run. The then chairperson of Hyderabad Heritage Marathon, Uma Chirugupati, urges runners to explore this part of the city making their own trails, in small groups. “Many roads are narrow in Old City and it helps if you run at the crack of dawn. For larger runs, permissions are tough to come by. For shorter walking and running trips, there are no constraints,” she says.

Hyderabad Runners, which is celebrating its tenth year, announces informal running plans on its Facebook page from time to time. Some of the runners provide commentaries on heritage sites as well.

Secunderabad Runners, an offshoot of Hyderabad Runners group, has many runners settled in Secunderbad. These runners explore different routes that pass through historical churches, temples and hills dotting Secunderabad. “We start early, at 4.30a.m. or 5 a.m. The roads are wide and fairly empty at that time. Yet, a few precautions are necessary,” says runner Babitha Xavier. For women, she suggests running in a small group or accompanied by a male member. “There are times when two wheelers slow down suddenly, someone caresses your back and speeds away. It’s unnerving. Such instances affect your speed since you’re constantly watching your back. I’ve begun running the traffic so that I can keep an eye on approaching vehicles,” says Babitha.

Moula Ali run (21km)

Begin at the water tank near Bhavan’s Sri Ramakrishna Vidyalaya and run all the way via Neredmet, Sainikpuri and A.S.Rao Nagar, ECIL X Roads, Kushaiguda, the three hills of Moula Ali and finish at the kaman.

Game for some strength training to improve agility and stamina? Stop by at the hills for a workout session.

Kohe Imam Dargah trail (18km)

Start at the water tank near Bhavan’s, pass by Naga Devata temple, go towards Ammuguda, Eagle Chowk, Bison cross roads (you will need an identity card to pass through the Army area), a small detour into a 3km running trail, which leads to a 2km hill trail, then take Mornington Road and head towards AOC and Safilguda, run past military checkpost until you finally reach Kohe Imam Dargah.

Slice of history

Marathons that explore historical routes are periodically held worldwide. Marathons in Prague, Athens, Angkor Wat in Cambodia, and Istanbul are among the popular ones.

In India, Go Heritage (goheritagerun.com) organises runs in Coorg, Badami, Hampi, Bidar, Warangal and Ooty among other cities.