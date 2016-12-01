Perugu Ramakrishna: Poetry on a global frontier

Nellore-poet Perugu Ramakrishna was among six global poets to be felicitated at 36th World Congress of Poets, Prague

On a regular day, Nellore-based Telugu poet Perugu Ramakrishna is an officer going past files, excel sheets and accounts at the Commercial Taxes department. When he isn’t working, poetry fulfils his creative side. The author of several-poetry compilations was the only Indian among six global poets to be felicitated in Prague, Czech Republic by the World Academy of Arts and Culture recently. Among 160 poets, who contributed poems in 20 languages and graced the 36th World Congress of Poets, the jury honoured him for his contribution Jeeva Pareevahaka Yatra (that was translated in English as ‘An odyssey along the estuary’).

Sharing his experience in Prague, the poet reveals, “I began writing poems when I was 15 and to see myself honoured amidst global greats was surely a humbling experience. Meeting people from diverse backgrounds have been significant in fuelling my creative juices over time. Penning poems on world peace, brotherhood and globalisation helped me go this far.

The cherry on top was the experience of visiting the places where Tranz Kafka, one of German’s literary greats had studied and lived all his life.”

At the event, the poet informed the need for translations of more Telugu literature in foreign languages. He added, “We’ve seen beautiful western literature being translated in Telugu. But, it’s a pitiable situation that many Telugu works haven’t spread across the globe, as it should have been.”

His experience of attending several fests nationally and globally has ensured poetry translations in Bengali, English, Chilean, Tamil, Malayalam and several Indian languages.