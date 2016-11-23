Khadi chronicles

Gandhi scholar V.R. Devika on the role of Khadi in the birth of our country, and how it was used as an agent of change

Few nations have used fabric as a tool of freedom. And, that’s the reason Khadi continues to amaze and inspire, nearly 70 years after India gained Independence.

Apparao Galleries’ Yarn Club celebrated this very fabric at a session with Gandhian and The Aseema Trust founder V.R. Devika, who did her doctorate on the Mahatma’s communication strategies.

The Club provides a platform for textile enthusiasts to meet, listen and speak about textiles. On a weekday evening, the gallery was packed with people wearing khadi in all its hues. Some studiously took notes as Devika held forth on ‘Khadi: When the Sartorial Became Political’.

She began with a video of the Mahatma being received during the Second Round Table Conference held in London between September and December 1931; he was the Congress’ sole representative. A clipping showed him in his chosen garments (“mourning dress” as he called it) being accorded a warm reception.

“That reception was also reflective of how politics was conducted. Can we imagine a rebel leader being welcomed so affectionately today?” asked Devika.

The Gandhi scholar spoke of how the “half-naked fakir” travelled the world, including the cold climes of London and Switzerland, with open feet and without protective clothing, proving that it was possible to make the body listen to the mind. During the same conference, he visited the mill-workers of Lancashire, who welcomed him with open arms, despite the fact that they were left jobless due to the Indian boycott of British goods. To them, he said, “I’m against policy, not people.”

Devika mentioned the first Swadeshi Movement that followed the partition of Bengal and narrated how Gandhi felt the spinning wheel was a national resource that would result in economical and moral regeneration. The screen cut to a clipping of hundreds of people spinning the charkha, in an act of defiance and devotion to the nation.

The talk then moved to how the British systematically went about creating a market for their products. In 1866, John Forbes Watson started a mobile textile museum with 18 volumes that comprised 7,000 samples of what people wore in India. It later resulted in the book The Textile Manufactures and the Costumes of the People of India, which helped the mills in Lancashire create garments for their newest, biggest market. To understand the impact of the study, trade which was two million pounds in 1849 went up to 27 million pounds in 1889.

Devika spoke about how fabric was always used as a tool of expressing one’s beliefs — if Gandhi gave up Western wear, Ambedkar adopted the three-piece suit. Both did so as forms of protest and to stick to principles they believed in.

Among the moments that induced some levity in the session was one where a list of garments scrolled past on screen. This was compiled by Captain James Johnson in 1813 for men coming to India. The list of clothes included 48 shirts, an unspecified number of woven cotton underwear and 72 pairs of stockings! As for the women, John Gilchrist had an elaborate list featuring things such as 72 chemises, 12 morning caps, 36 night caps, and 30 dresses. The idea was that the British must not be “contaminated” by Indian garments.

Devika spoke of how Gandhi announced a contest for the best portable charkha design; that was when the box charkha and the book charkha came into being. She showed the audience how to spin using the book charkha, and said it was akin to learning a cycle. “You fall off, you struggle to find balance, and magically one day, you’re ready to cycle.”

The session came to a close with a moving video with a rousing background score. It showed how khadi was born — from the cotton and yarn to when it takes shape on the loom. The clip concluded with a khadi fabric held aloft and shaken to smoothen wrinkles. It gently falls in folds on a reed mat.

It seems like any other day, but it is also a reminder of the immense possibilities of Khadi; after all, it was the fabric that won us our freedom.