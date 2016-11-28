In search of ‘Second Alexander’

The Mehrauli complex holds fascinating stories of absolute savagery and spiritual quests

In the present day and age when technology has made things so very different, it sometimes helps to visit the past in flashback when life was so much simpler. It’s true that there was no democracy then and dictatorship and autocracy prevailed, which meant that the ruling monarch could order one’s head to be cut off just on a whim and no questions asked. Even so, there was no pollution and no traffic hazards nor was there a scramble for space to find accommodation for building a house. It was all God’s country and one could settle down wherever one wanted. Disease and squalor were not such drastic problems and one could die at ease at home without the tortuous medical procedure the old and the sick are subjected to now. With such thoughts in mind and as an escape from present-day ills, it is pleasurable to visit places like Mehrauli.

In the shadow of the Qutub lies the grave of Alauddin Khilji forgotten and neglected. There is no dome over it and no inscription either to proclaim the greatness of the man who, despite the advice of his Kotwal, styled himself as the “Second Alexander”. The Sultan could not have dreamt that 700 years after his death his monument would be so forlorn as that.

A conqueror whose kingdom extended from Lahore to Madurai and from Bengal to Sind, is now confined to a few square yards enclosed by solid masonry. And yet at one time he was the most dreaded man in the country. Even the fierce Mongols, who invaded his realm, had come to recognize that. First Qutlugh Khwaja and later Ali Beg and Khwaja Tash learnt to their grief that the Khilji emperor was a man of sterner stuff than even them. He not only defeated their hordes but had the heads of the captured Mongols cut off and displayed. As if that was not enough, he built a hall of 1000 pillars over their bones.

What a fall over the centuries for the despotic Alauddin, who first had his uncle, Jalaluddin murdered and then many of his kinsmen too! At least this is the feeling one gets after visiting his tomb. Where is the Rajput princess who captivated his heart and whose reflection he saw in a mirror? Where are his great generals, Ulugh Khan and Nusrat Khan who captured for him the Deccan and Gujarat? And where is the Hazardinari (one-thousand dinar) slave, the eunuch Malik Kafur who fell into the sultan’s hands after the storming of Cambay? He was indeed worth a thousand dinars and more for Kafur became Alauddin’s general who crossed the dense Mahakantara forest to bring the South under the emperor’s suzerainty. The charm of Padmini has vanished and so have all these medieval warlords.

Alauddin died a sad man. His excesses did for him and his jealous and suspicious nature antagonized even his wife and children. He ruled for 20 years with great pomp and show but when he died in 1316 nobody lamented for him. However, his one fine trait: love of learning and learned men is the only saving grace even now. Though illiterate himself, the Sultan helped to spread education by setting up a madarsa or college, especially for the theologians.

A stone’s throw from the Qutub is a bower frequented by picnickers, with bricks of all sizes placed for them to sit down on and eat their tiffin. Right in front is the Alai Minar which intrigues the visitor not so much by its truncated height as by an opening in the centre. To get into it one has to put in a lot of effort. Therefore, the best thing to do is to admire the opening from a distance and wonder how Alauddin Khilji managed to get his portly frame into it. Perhaps, he stood on horseback and was then pulled up, or a platform had been built specially for him to climb up with ease and view the construction work whip in hand, to force the masons into faster activity.

As you view this opening you may sometimes see a man or two inside looking much like fledglings in a bird’s nest built in a tree-hollow, midway up the trunk, for the minar does give the impression of a massive tree minus the branches. Its girth is more than that of a giant banyan and the ruggedness so much that it can peel off your skin. But the opening is enchanting, for in a way it is a window to the times in which it was built -- the blood and toil of the medieval period when conquests were the order of the day and cloak-and-dagger mysteries lurked in every alley.

And the bower where you sit has a strange connection with the opening. One wonders what this place was in earlier times. Round about it are the graves of the princes, princesses and nobles who were not great enough to find a place in history. Some of them were murdered in infancy, others lived like animals hunted by their own kinsmen and still others were ciphers in the imperial household. Many of the princesses passed their lives in the haram, doing odd jobs for the more fortunate ladies and getting cruel treatment at their hands.

As you sit in the bower an uncanny feeling gets hold of you: do these long departed hold moonlight picnics of their own here when no one is around and the khadims and guards sleep in some corner? Could the princes and princesses be viewing their own creations through the centuries without being aware of how the world around them has changed? This surely would be the feeling of anyone kept confined to the Qutub complex, for modernization has not made any dents in it, except for a few electric lights and an iron railing here and there.

The opening in the Alai Minar just sucks you in as though it was a whirlpool in a lake tower, and through it the past seems to pass before your eyes like a pantomime show. Next time you go to the Qutub do pause and stare at the opening and form your own pictures in this looking-glass of history. Begampur mosque is one of the seven built during the reign of Feroz Shah Tughlaq by his Minister, Khan-i-Jehan Junan Shah, a man of deep religious conviction in a despotic age when faith played a big part in the affairs of State and piety had to be displayed like an emblem on a shirtfront. The mosque has a huge courtyard with cloisters at the sides. The name Begumpur denotes that it was probably named after a begum just like the village in which it stands. A mosque to perpetuate her could be a suitable memorial. Yet it is not always so. Take the case of the Arabic Sultana who dreamt one night that a torrential stream was emanating from in between her legs in which a multitude of men and women were bathing. The next morning she told her husband about it, and the Caliph summoned all his wise men to interpret the dream. Many tried but failed and then an old man unravelled the meaning thus: the stream was the Caliph’s wealth, and the multitude was the zeal of the faithful waiting to participate in it. Hence the Sultana had to build a canal and a mosque to make her dream come true. She did so and became a religious woman after that. So that’s how the past in Mehrauli unravels itself.