House of stories

DakshinaChitra is where houses are reborn. It’s like San Junipero — a fictional place in the popular series Black Mirror, where humans can choose to remain young and carefree — for houses. As soon as the museum gets to know of old, groaning, ready-to-crumble heritage buildings in any remote village of South India, it adopts it, and dismantles and reconstructs it on its 10-acre campus.

The latest addition is a 200-year-old Muslim house from Chikmagalur. Every pillar of the house, the brownish-yellow name plaque and even the porch has been faithfully retained. It’s one of the popular attractions today; if not for DakshinaChitra’s intervention, the house would have been reduced to a pile of dust, and lost forever.

Twenty years ago, on this day, the museum opened its gates to the public. Deborah Thiagarajan, the founder, recounts the first year as quite uneventful in terms of footfall, even as she walks us through the campus designed by Britain-born renowned Indian architect Laurie Baker.

“In fact, it took a full eight years to get a decent number of visitors,” says Deborah, shaking her head with disappointment. She quickly recollects with pride the audacity to start an establishment without money or land, but just a strong dream. “Well, I never considered it a whim,” she says, visibly amused by her own decision.

The organisation, with a handful of staff and a core group of volunteers, did not have the money to advertise; the only option was to wait for news to spread through word of mouth. Excited children, who were often brought in on school excursions, helped accelerate the process. “They loved it here, and they would go and tell their parents, who would bring them back for a second visit,” Deborah says, stopping to inspect one of the bedrooms in a Chettinad house.

This way, the numbers increased from 3,000 to 6,000... and now around 2,00,000 visit per year — out of which 50,000 are school children. Interestingly, only five per cent of the visitors are foreigners; the rest are Indians trying to get a peek into their own culture, which over the years, the founder says, has been choking under the blanket of modernisation. Deborah, who was born in Philadelphia, U.S., and shifted to Tamil Nadu in the early 80s after marriage to K.M. Thiagarajan, realised the importance of removing this blanket.

She worked for three-and-a-half years with the Tamil Nadu Nutrition Project, evaluating the effectiveness of the mid-day meal scheme. Her job took her to remote villages in western Tamil Nadu, where she discovered the simple lifestyles of weavers, craftsmen, artisans — their beautiful houses, culture and beliefs. She realised that “nobody was proud about what they already had. They would tell me that if they had some money, they would construct cement houses”. This attitude to understate what seemed to her an invaluable treasure, disturbed her. She found that even the schools followed a very Western European culture.

“There was no Bharatanatyam, no Carnatic music or folk art. My children sang the same songs as I did, back in the U.S. The youngsters were losing their ethnic identity, and all they were left with was a very confusing thought: ‘Who are we?’” she says.

Responding to the need for a platform that would encourage Indian art and craft, Deborah started the Madras Craft Foundation in 1984. It was only six years later that it managed to get land from the Government.

That was just the beginning of a long series of challenges in terms of funds, dealing with villagers and Government bodies. The villagers felt their land was being encroached upon and pulled off the fence each time Deborah and her team fixed it. “Every time we went and complained to the Collector, he would send a messenger with a drum to announce to the villagers that it was our legitimate land. But, it took a lot of time to make friends with the villagers, who even insisted that we give half the profits to them,” she says.

Meanwhile, Deborah and her then research assistant Benny Kuriakose (now a renowned architect) travelled the length and breadth of villages, exploring the architecture of agraharam houses, those of weavers, merchants and farmers in Tamil Nadu; in Kerala, they documented the variations in the materials used — the ambience and construction techniques were based on the geography and religion. Whenever a timber merchant contacted them about a house being taken down, they would go along with carpenters, deconstruct the house piece by piece, bring it to Muttukadu, and reconstruct it — like a jigsaw puzzle. Each house took them close to three years and 10 trips to complete. Over the years, 18 such puzzles have been solved.

“But the search for a Kerala Muslim house is still on,” Deborah says. Beside the Calicut and Syrian Christian houses, there is still a snug space left for yet another slice of history.

Also check out

* Ceramic Centre, which includes a community studio that can be rented by any artist who wants to work in clay, glaze and stoneware. It also holds regular workshops for the public.

* Conservation Lab, where a group of experts works to restore and preserve objects, artefacts and textiles.

* Library, where you can find over 14,000 books and journals on South Indian arts, crafts, performance, anthropology and folklore. It also includes 1,00,000 photographs and a vast collection of DVDs, CDs and tapes.