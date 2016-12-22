Beyond borders and boundaries

This has been a year that has seen much strife and suffering across the world. The common message we've seen sprawled across Internet message boards has been that humanity has failed, itself and the planet, on multiple occasions. In between all this, there have been good deeds done, though few and far between.

It seems fitting then, that it is this year that business consultant Rajkumar Selvaraj has decided to make a long-awaited journey, by road from Italy to India, with the aim of spreading a message of peace.

The Road to Peace as his trip will be called, starts on December 25 in Sicily, Italy, and will see Rajkumar and his partner Vinay R. journey across 20 countries on their way to India. “I have traveled all over the world, but always by air. The experience of making a journey by road is different, as you explore the region better, and come across many people and cultures,” says Rajkumar, elaborating on the reason for making his project an overland journey. The trip, which he says has been funded by his friends and their families, will see Rajkumar using his vehicle which has been sent ahead to the starting point. “International relations are extremely important today, and through this trip we hope to be able to build upon our relations and spread the message of collaboration and peace,” he says.

According to him, the route they chose was influenced by the challenges it poses and the number of unexplored destinations that lie along it. The duo will set out from Sicily on December 25 and drive through Iran, Armenia, Georgia, Turkey, Greece, Albania, Macedonia, Montenegro, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Croatia, Slovenia, Serbia, Hungry, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Austria, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and France on their 18,000-kilometre journey back to India.

They are expected to return by the middle of February 2017.

