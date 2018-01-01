For this young man, the weight-loss journey has been one of focus and planning

In April 2015, 29-year-old Ashish Sehrawat, found himself panting heavily en route to Kheerganga. The management professional was on a day-long trek with his friends to the panoramic destination in Himachal Pradesh. While the first few kilometres hadn’t bothered him much, as the trail got steeper and the terrain trickier, Sehrawat reached a point when “I thought I was going to die! It is embarrassing to now admit that my friends had to carry my backpack for me, to be able to make it up there. It hit me really hard.”

Sehrawat was never a fan of what he saw in the mirror (he’d been overweight in school and college too). He was 90 kilograms, and at 5 feet 8 inches, ticking dangerously towards high cholesterol levels on his next medical check-up, and at risk for diabetes, hypertension and cardiovascular disease. Yet, the motivation to shed the excess 20 kilograms didn’t come until that moment.

Step one: Immediate action

“I was the most unfit person in the group and I needed to do something about it. I joined a gym the day I got back,” he says. He signed up for a personal trainer and set his alarm clock at 5.30 am each day. A jog to the gym and he was training for one hour straight. “I went all in. I was doing cardio as well as weights. Nothing could stop me,” he says. Suddenly, his health, that he had neglected for years, became his biggest priority — he could miss a day at work, a family obligation, an outing with friends, but not the gym. Two weeks into training religiously, Sehrawat understood that his body was capable of way more and that he was not being challenged enough by his trainer. Hours of reading and scrolling through health and fitness blogs and websites had made him aware of the importance of nutrition in his regimen. That was a game changer.

Step two: The food story

‘What should I eat? How much of it should I eat? When do I eat? Is snacking okay? What if I want to drink a chocolate shake sometimes?’ These were the questions on his mind, and his trainers didn’t have the answer to any. “Exercising right just wasn’t enough any more, to achieve my goal of 70 kilograms,” recalls Sehrawat. He wanted to tackle body fat through exercise and nutrition, and knew fad diets were not a healthy option. He wanted a long-term measure. He says, “As I started reading about the best diets and workout strategies, I came across myths around food and workouts. Fad diets mess up metabolism, lead to hormonal issues, and even the weight loss isn’t permanent.” So he invested in books and read just about everything he could.

Step three: The journey continues

Sehrawat hit 67 kilograms in six months, but that meant cutting down considerably on his intake of roti, rice, table sugar, and carbohydrates. Instead, his diet was enriched with eggs, low-fat paneer, spinach, mushrooms, nuts, low-fat yoghurt or Greek yoghurt, oats, brown rice, quinoa, seasonal vegetables and fruits. “I started carrying almost 10 boxes in my lunch bag to office, as I was eating six or seven meals every two to three hours,” he says. The vegetarian included flaxseed oil, fish oil, chia seeds and peanuts to his diet. He made sure he was strategically eating carbs at the right time and that there were enough healthy fats in his diet. Over weekends, he hit the gym for an extra one hour before heading out to eat and drink with friends.

It has been two years since, and he has maintained his weight through daily commitment and constant action. He eats in moderation, hasn’t given up on his favourite fatty foods completely, goes for treks regularly, can lift double his body weight, and is now considered the fittest in the group. Mission accomplished.