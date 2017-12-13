The wonderful mind

more-in

The Kenopanishad tackles the tricky subject of the working of the mind in a very captivating manner, and shows how it is the light of consciousness that enables all its multifarious functions, pointed out Goda Sri Venkateswara Sastrigal in a discourse.

The Nayyayika logicians describe the mind as a substance or material, similar to the elements, etc. The Sankhya system calls mind a modification of Prakriti comprising the three gunas, satva, rajas and tamas. Some say mind is of the size of an atom while some modern thinkers say it is a bundle of thoughts. Some see it as the seat of emotions and many wonder whether it is located in the heart or the brain. Vedanta describes the mind as an internal organ and calls it as the antakarana. It works along with the buddhi and is responsible for the functioning of all other indriyas, such as the ability to think, desire, determine, etc. The word ‘manas’ is derived from the root ‘man’ which means to think. The Brihadaranyaka says “Desire, deliberation, doubt, faith, want of faith, steadiness, unsteadiness, shame, intelligence, and fear, all these are but the mind.” But it is the Brahman within that transmits the power to it and enables the mind to function in conjunction with the sense organs. Even as water flows from its source through canals and irrigates the fields, the mind goes through the various senses such as the eye and the ear to take the form of the objects seen or heard. Brahman is the source of power just as electricity enables a fan or a light to function. But with all this, is the mind capable of knowing that Brahman which is held to be different from what is known to the senses? Scriptures affirm that it is still possible through the grace of the guru and through the practices of sravana, manana and nidhidyasa.