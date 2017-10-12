more-in

Andal’s Tiruppavai is said to be the seed of all the Vedas. This seems anachronistic, because the Vedas are hoary and Andal came later. Moreover, the Vedas are timeless. How then can Andal’s work be the seed of the Vedas? A tree grows from a seed. So does this mean that the Vedas came from the Tiruppavai?

The answer, obviously, is in the negative. How then can the Tiruppavai be the seed of the Vedas? A tree grows from a seed, but it is equally true that a tree yields fruits from which seeds come. And a seed contains within it all aspects of the tree. Can we expect a fig tree to grow from the seed of a banyan tree? Clearly not. In the same way, Andal’s Tiruppavai being referred to as the seed of the Vedas, is to indicate that it contains within it all the truths which the Vedas lay emphasis on. A tree is huge, but a seed is small. Likewise, the Vedas are extensive, but what the Vedas tell us, Andal also tells us through thirty verses, said M.A. Venkatakrishnan in a discourse.

Andal shows us that surrender to the Lord is the way to attain moksha. Giving up everything and serving the Lord is the hallmark of a true devotee.

Thirukannamangai Andaan was witness to an incident that left a lasting impact on him, an incident that revealed that nothing matters but surrender to Him. A man owned a dog, and one day, he found another man teasing it. He was so angry that he picked up a knife and stabbed the man who teased the dog. Aghast at what he had done, he then stabbed himself.

Thirukannamangai Andaan said to himself, “If a man can be so attached to his dog that he rushes to its defence, can one estimate the Lord’s concern for one who surrenders?” Thirukannamangai Andaan then gave himself up completely to performing services in the temple.