Realising Self

more-in

Life and its attractions hold tremendous sway and prevent one from investigating why one has come to live in this world. If this is analysed in the proper way, then the subtle truths of one’s existence are likely to be revealed in one’s consciousness. The conversation between Yagnyavalkya and Maitreyi in the Brihadharanyaka illustrates this, pointed out Sri Goda Venkateswara Sastrigal in a discourse.

The sage says he wishes to renounce the world and begin a life of meditation in solitude. He wishes to divide his property between his two wives, Maitreyi and Katyayani. Maitreyi wants to know if the whole earth belonged to her with all its wealth, would she be able to attain immortality through its possession. Yagnyavalkya says wealth and riches can certainly confer a comfortable life; but these are not capable of granting liberation from the cycle of birth. None can hope to gain immortality through wealth.

Maitreyi has no need for such wealth. She wishes to be instructed on the way to immortality. Yagnyavalkya then describes the nature of Brahman and the truth of the Self, a subject close to his heart. The Self alone is to be known and this is possible by meditating and reflecting on it at all times. Its esoteric nature is to be realised through hearing, reflection and meditation on what the scriptures say. In fact, all objects of the world, earthly possessions, etc, and their functions that result in delights, pleasures or sorrows, provide opportunities for the understanding of the Self. Brahman is real and near to the individual self when through divine illumination the concept of many and differences disappears and only the eternal, transcendent, infinite and pure consciousness remains. To those who do not pursue this investigation in a determined manner, Brahman remains far and distant and only life’s concerns remain predominant.