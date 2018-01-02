Opportunity to save

more-in

Both Siva and Vishnu look for opportunities to save us. Ajamila, a wicked man, had named his son Narayana and calling out his son’s name ensured that he was spared by Yamadhutas, said V.S. Karunakarachariar in a discourse. Skandapurana says that in his previous birth Mahabali, enamoured of a woman, was taking her a garland, which he accidentally dropped into a puddle of water. Immediately, he uttered, “Sivarpanam,” not quite aware of what he was saying. Lord Siva took this to be an offering to Him. The result was that the man who offered a soiled garland to the Lord, became King Mahabali in his next birth. Mahabali had the further good fortune of having Lord Narayana place His foot on his head.

There is a story in the Sivapurana, which is about a wicked hunter who had no good deed to his credit. When he was about to die, he told his son, “Remember three words and act accordingly for a successful life.” The three words were: aahara, prahara and samhara. Aahara means to catch, or seize; prahara means to hit; samhara means to kill. In other words, a successful hunter should know how to catch, hit and kill. The hunter then died.

When Yama’s men came to take him away to hell, ganas from Kailasa arrived, and said that he was fit to be taken to Kailasa! The Yamadhutas asked how a man who had done nothing good in his life would merit such a boon. The ganas said the hunter, when he was about to breathe his last, had called out the name of Siva. When had the man uttered Siva’s name? The ganas explained that the hunter had said aahara, prahara and samhara, and these three words contained ‘hara.’ Hara was the name of Siva, and therefore the hunter may be said to have called out the name of Lord Siva!