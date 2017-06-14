He is compassionate

more-in

The Vraja country brims with prosperity at the advent of Krishna, having become the very playground for Lakshmi who seems to have come in person to worship her Lord, says the Bhagavata Purana. But along with the mood of celebrations and rejoicing there pervades a sense of fear among the folk since the small child’s life seems to be under a constant threat from evil forces. The way the Lord handles these challenges as part of His playful activities and childish pranks is indicative of His Sarvatva, pointed out Srimati Prema Pandurang in a discourse.

For instance, on Kamsa’s orders, one fearful demoness Putana, who is entrusted with the job of killing the babies and infants in the neighbouring towns, villages and cities, enters Vraja country. She comes in the guise of a beautiful woman, and entering Yasodha’s house, takes the baby under the pretext of fondling it, and begins to suckle it. While all the people are taken in by her attractive appearance, the all knowing Lord sees only her evil intention of feeding Him with the vilest of venom which she holds in her bosom. He takes hold of her breast and drains the very life out of her. When she desperately pleads to be released, the compassionate Lord accedes in His own way. He does not merely let go His grip from her, but grants her release from the shackles of further births.

For, as her life is being drained, her huge rakshasa form comes crashing down on the place, trampling many trees in the area. The anxious people are relieved to find the child safe and happily playing on her bosom. They then cut her huge body into pieces to be burnt and surprisingly, there then spreads the sweet smell of sandalwood. This indicates that her sins have been absolved because she has suckled the Lord though she has harboured the evil intention of killing Him.